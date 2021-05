SEARCY — The Golden Suns went out with a bang at the conclusion of a monumental first season of track & field. They capped their season at the Bison Twilight with a first-place finish in the 5000 meters from freshman Calli Beshore as well as all five runners placing in the top-10. The Golden Suns focused their last competition on the 5000 meters. Calli Beshore ran 18:17.46 for a first-place finish, followed by Karina Maravillas in 2nd with a time of 18:31.28. Ashlynn Mays placed 4th at 18:33.93, followed by Felicity West in 6th at 19:40.72. Rounding off the team was Kaelyn Dobbins in 8th at 20:36.57. Maravillas, Mays and Dobbins all set new personal records.