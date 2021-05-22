Horoscope for May 22, 2021: Aries, be more considerate; Libra, look beyond the attractive smile
BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Ginnifer Goodwin was born in Memphis, Tenn., on this day in 1978. This birthday star portrayed Mary Margret Blanchard/Snow White on TV’s “Once Upon a Time” and Margene Heffmen on “Big Love.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” “Why Women Kill” and “The Twilight Zone.” On the big screen, Godwin’s film work includes roles in “Something Borrowed,” “Ramona and Beezus” and “A Single Man.”www.syracuse.com