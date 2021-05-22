Off the wire

Sarah Kemp shot a 4-under 67 on Friday at firm and fast Kingsmill Resort to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship. Kemp rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 fourth -- her 13th hole of the day on the River Course -- with birdies on the par-5 seventh and par-4 eighth, holing a 20-footer on No. 8 to tie Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) for the lead at 6 under and finishing with a par on No. 9. The 35-year-old Australian is winless in her 14-season LPGA Tour career. Lewis scrambled for a closing bogey on the par-4 18th in a 69, dropping only one shot after driving into the water and having to re-tee. She was tied for second with Jessica Korda and Ana Belac. "I've been working on my driver and it's been really good this week up until this point," Lewis said. "So, kind of just told myself to forget about it because I know I'm hitting it better than that, and hit a great second drive. Hit 8-iron in there to about probably 18 feet, and then just told my caddie when I made that putt, 'That's what I do. Just keep grinding.' "