newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Off the wire

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Kemp shot a 4-under 67 on Friday at firm and fast Kingsmill Resort to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship. Kemp rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 fourth -- her 13th hole of the day on the River Course -- with birdies on the par-5 seventh and par-4 eighth, holing a 20-footer on No. 8 to tie Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) for the lead at 6 under and finishing with a par on No. 9. The 35-year-old Australian is winless in her 14-season LPGA Tour career. Lewis scrambled for a closing bogey on the par-4 18th in a 69, dropping only one shot after driving into the water and having to re-tee. She was tied for second with Jessica Korda and Ana Belac. "I've been working on my driver and it's been really good this week up until this point," Lewis said. "So, kind of just told myself to forget about it because I know I'm hitting it better than that, and hit a great second drive. Hit 8-iron in there to about probably 18 feet, and then just told my caddie when I made that putt, 'That's what I do. Just keep grinding.' "

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Flight
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Geno Auriemma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Basketball#Tampa Bay Rays#Yanks#Top Flight#The Lpga Tour#Australian#Lpga Tour#The Korn Ferry Tour#Lingmerth#Henderson State#Baseball Brewers#Ss#Milwaukee Brewers#Era#Class Aaa Durham#Hockey Bruins#East Division#Pastrnak#Colorado Avalanche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks headed to IL, might be done for year; Estevan Florial time?

Saturday’s pre-game news from Baltimore on Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks was encouraging. His left wrist, which has a sheath tendon tear, was feeling better with two days of anti-inflammatory medicine. This development perhaps was an indication that Hicks might avoid surgery, which may be season ending, or perhaps not even need to go on the IL.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks headed to injured list with wrist injury

BALTIMORE — Aaron Hicks is headed to the injured list with a torn sheath in his left wrist. Though the center fielder felt some improvement, he took swings in the cage from both sides of the plate prior to the Yankees’ 8-2 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards on Saturday and the decision was made to put him on the IL.
MLBlindyssports.com

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton out vs. Orioles

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks is dealing with a torn sheath in his left wrist that caused him to miss Friday’s game at the Baltimore Orioles and potentially could keep him out longer. The Yankees also made Giancarlo Stanton a late scratch due to tightness in his left...
MLBESPN

Judge hits 2 more homers vs O's, sends Yankees to 5-4 win

BALTIMORE --  Aaron Judge hit two more home runs against Baltimore, Gio Urshela had a go-ahead, pinch-hit shot and the New York Yankees overcame a spate of injuries to beat the Orioles 5-4 Friday night. Judge is now 10 for 19 with five home runs facing the Orioles this...
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Yankees staffer tests positive for COVID; Hicks goes on IL

BALTIMORE — (AP) — The New York Yankees have had another positive COVID-19 test, this one involving a staff member, manager Aaron Boone said before their game against the Orioles on Sunday. Boone did not identify the staff member, saying he was part of the team’s support staff. Another staff...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yankees CF Aaron Hicks (wrist) placed on 10-day IL

The New York Yankees placed center fielder Aaron Hicks on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left wrist sprain. Hicks, 31, missed the last three games and the injury designation is retroactive to Thursday. On Saturday, manager Aaron Boone said Hicks was taking anti-inflammatories to treat the injury but...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

Casper Ruud: This Week’s Player To Watch (May 5-May 11)

Every week, LastWordOnTennis will highlight a player to keep an eye on as tournaments are played around the world. This week’s selection is Casper Ruud. The Madrid Masters has begun and there have already been some incredible match-ups. Matteo Berrettini beat Fabio Fognini, Kei Nishikori beat Karen Khachanov, Alexander Bublik beat Denis Shapovalov; what most caught my eye, however, was the player that dished out a drubbing to Felix Auger-Aliassime.
MLBYardbarker

Why the Yankees Didn't Call Up Estevan Florial From Triple-A to Replace Aaron Hicks

With starting center fielder Aaron Hicks headed to the injured list, the Yankees elected to sign outfielder Ryan LaMarre on Sunday, adding him to the 26-man roster. LaMarre appeared in 14 Grapefruit League games for the Yankees this spring, starting the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before getting called up. The...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Albert Pujols could help Yankees with injuries piling up, scout says; ‘What do you have to lose?’

The Yankees were full of surprises before Friday night’s Gio Urshela-fueled, 5-4 comeback victory in Baltimore. First, there was manager Aaron Boone revealing that centerfielder Aaron Hicks was sitting due to a wrist injury that might lead to a couple days of rest, a short injured-list stint or surgery. After that shocker came out during a pre-game Zoom interview, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton informed the Yankees that he needed to be scratched from the lineup because he’d felt tightness in his left quad during one of his at-bats Thursday night in Tampa Bay and he felt it again during Friday’s batting practice.
Tennistennis.com

Casper Ruud earns third Masters SF in Madrid, Berrettini awaits

Casper Ruud surged into his third career Masters 1000 semifinal at the Mutua Madrid Open, ending Alexander Bublik’s sensation run to the quarterfinals, 7-5, 6-1. "Here I am again, and I'm just playing the tennis of my life at the moment," Ruud said in his on-court interview. "I've had an unbelievable motivation to play the European clay swing. When we didn't get to play it last year, I was very sad, so I think I have double the motivation now as compared to last year."
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Avs, Kadri hopeful slump is over

Every player, regardless of how talented they are or what sport they play, will go through slumps at one time or another. It’s inevitable. That doesn’t make it any easier and the longer one goes without producing, the pressure mounts along with the mental strain. It was no different for...
Tennissportschatplace.com

Rome Open: Denis Shapovalov vs. Kamil Majchrzak 5/11/21 Tennis Prediction

Kamil Majchrzak vs. Denis Shapovalov - 2021 Rome Open First Round. TV: ESPN (US); Amazon Prime (UK) Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!. Denis Shapovalov (13) meets Kamil Majchrzak in the first round of the 2021 Rome Open on Tuesday, May 11th 2021. Will Kamil...
TennisPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Never count him out: Nadal rallies past Shapovalov in Rome

ROME — (AP) — When it comes to long, grueling clay-court battles, nobody is better than Rafael Nadal. Nearing his 35th birthday, the Spanish great showed he’s still got the stamina to withstand much younger challengers in a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) comeback win over 22-year-old Denis Shapovalov on Thursday that secured him a spot in the Italian Open quarterfinals.
Tennissportschatplace.com

Geneva Open: Casper Ruud vs. Tennys Sandgren 5/18/21 Tennis Prediction

Tennys Sandgren vs. Casper Ruud - 2021 Geneva Open Second Round. TV: ESPN (US); Amazon Prime (UK) Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!. Casper Ruud (3) meets Tennys Sandgren in the second round of the 2021 Geneva Open on Tuesday, May 18th 2021. Will Tennys...