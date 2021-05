Almost a tonne of cocaine worth around £80million has washed up on the coast in East Sussex.The illicit narcotics were wrapped in waterproof bags and attached to life jackets to make them float and are thought to originate from South America.The packages were found on Monday by passers-by who alerted the police to the drugs on beaches near Newhaven and Hastings, both in East Sussex. Local police seized the packages and took them to a secure location, the National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed.Pictures released by the NCA on Tuesday show several packages lying on a pebble beach. Samples have tested...