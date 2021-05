Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers tease that Sami Brady’s (Allison Sweeney) recent night of passion with Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo) will cause problems with her marriage to EJ DiMera (last played by James Scott). In fact, once EJ returns to Salem and finds out about Sami and Lucas, EJ may end their relationship for good. But that doesn’t mean that EJ will be lonely for long. A renewed romance with Nicole Walker (Arianna Zucker) is always a possibility, but there are other options as well. Let’s take a look.