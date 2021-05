After two years of recruiting 2021 five-star guard Jaden Hardy, the time has officially come for a decision. Hardy, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Detroit, Michigan, is set to choose between the G League, Kentucky, UCLA, Arizona and Arizona State at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The five-star prospect is considered a consensus top-three prospect in the senior class, with ESPN and Rivals both listing Hardy as the No. 2 overall prospect in the class.