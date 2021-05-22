Eurovision Song Contest, Saturday, 20.00, BBC1
We’ve said before we like Eurovision when it’s a bit more intimate, compared to the giant arena shows of recent years, and that looks like it’ll probably be the case this year with a limited audience in the venue. But in all other aspects it looks like the usual behemoth we’ve come to know, filling a three and a quarter hour slot and probably still overrunning (though that does give us the fun of the news after midnight) and everyone venturing to Rotterdam to take part – apart from Australia but they went out in the semis – having recorded back-up performances in case they’re not able to perform live on the night, so one way or the other we’ll get a contest. And the interval promises the return of Sandra Kim and Teach-In, so fun for the whole family.www.tvcream.co.uk