newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Eurovision Song Contest, Saturday, 20.00, BBC1

By TV Cream
tvcream.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve said before we like Eurovision when it’s a bit more intimate, compared to the giant arena shows of recent years, and that looks like it’ll probably be the case this year with a limited audience in the venue. But in all other aspects it looks like the usual behemoth we’ve come to know, filling a three and a quarter hour slot and probably still overrunning (though that does give us the fun of the news after midnight) and everyone venturing to Rotterdam to take part – apart from Australia but they went out in the semis – having recorded back-up performances in case they’re not able to perform live on the night, so one way or the other we’ll get a contest. And the interval promises the return of Sandra Kim and Teach-In, so fun for the whole family.

www.tvcream.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurovision Song Contest#Bbc1#Australia#Live Performances#Song#Back Up Performances#Fun#Teach In#Rotterdam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicofficialcharts.com

Lesley Roy planning to release EP following Eurovision Song Contest participation

Lesley Roy has confirmed to OfficialCharts.com/Ireland her intention to release an EP built around her 2021 Eurovision Song Contest entry Maps. Speaking to Official Irish Charts over Zoom from her base in Balbriggan before jetting off to Rotterdam for rehearsals, Lesley confirmed that she has "six or seven" finished songs, four of which could sit alongside Maps as a body of work.
MusicVulture

Thank the Elves: Actual Eurovision Song Contest to Stream in U.S. for First Time

Yeah, okay … but play “Jaja Ding Dong!” For the first time ever, the annual batshit-crazy event known as the Eurovision Song Contest will be available to stream in America (legally, that is), with Peacock getting the rights to both the 2021 and 2022 competitions. The streaming service announced today that all three nights of this year’s contest (the first semifinals on May 18, the second semifinals on May 20, and the finals on May 22) will be live and on-demand for later viewing. Eurovision, for those who have been devoid of joy in their lives, finds several European nations trying to out-pizzazz each other with original songs and elaborate performances; it’s not to be confused with Eurovision, a Netflix film that was very funny and got snubbed for a Best Original Song Oscar. Last year’s Eurovision was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means we should mentally prepare ourselves for the greatest camp spectacle on earth.
Musicradioinsight.com

First Listen: AccuRadio Eurovision Song Contest Classics

Ferrell’s movie was all we had of Eurovision in 2020 because of COVID. Ironically, the 2021 competition, with finals to be held in Rotterdam on May 22, comes as the 2019 winning song, “Arcade” by Duncan Laurence, becomes the first Eurovision winner to become an American hit of any sort in the 45 years since Brotherhood of Man’s “Save Your Kisses for Me” in 1976. Abba’s career-launching “Waterloo” came two years earlier.
Electronicsavinteractive.com

Shure wireless system performs for Eurovision Song Contest

One of the largest and most complex live music events in the world relied on Shure to deliver quality sound from the voices of 39 delegations across Europe. Broadcast live from Ahoy in Rotterdam in The Netherlands, the 65th Eurovision Song Contest had more than 40 artists on stage and an estimated audience of nearly 200 million viewers across Europe.
Theater & DanceNPR

Lights! Camera! Factions! Your Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Cheat Sheet

This Saturday, May 22, on or around 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, you may sense a diffuse but palpable shift in the global marketplace of finite resources. At that time, vast stockpiles of sequins, lasers, dry ice and fireworks scattered around the world will dry up spontaneously—only to reappear all at once, en masse, on a stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
Musicaviationanalysis.net

The American Song Contest has been announced as a new show for Eurovision

While the US couldn’t compete at Eurovision, our American cousins ​​finally got their own contest through the spin-off, the American Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest announced the news yesterday (March 14) after NBC acquired the rights to broadcast the American Song Contest, indicating that the competition will begin next year.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Eurovision: Italian Heavy Metal Band Måneskin Wins 65th Song Contest

Italian heavy-metal band Måneskin has won the Eurovision crown with their song “Zitti e buoni.”. Italy, the bookies’ favorite going into the show, won with 524 points, while French chanteuse Barbara Pravi came in second with 499 points. Switzerland’s Gjon’s Tears was in third place with 432 points. Meanwhile, the COVID-stricken Iceland, a fan favorite that was hyped up thanks to Netflix’s Iceland-centric “The Story of Fire Saga,” came in fourth with 378 points.
Musicracingpost.com

Eurovision Song Contest final predictions, odds, betting tips & where to watch

Eurovision Song Contest expert Stephen Cass gives his verdict and best bets for Saturday's final, which takes place in Rotterdam. Sweden to be given under 5.5 maximum 12s from juries. 3pts 5-6 bet365. Germany to finish last. 1pt 4-1 general. Eurovision final preview. The Eurovision betting market is always a...
MusicPosted by
WWD

Eurovision Song Contest: A Celebration of Diversity and Fashion Extravaganza

MILAN — If you believe that Fire Saga made for the most memorable Eurovision Song Contest entry ever, think again. Despite its eccentricity, the fictional artistic duo played by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in the Netflix musical comedy about the European competition could easily be overshadowed by many of the real-life contestants that have appeared on stage over the last 65 years.
Worldtheartsdesk.com

London Bulgarian Choir, Kings Place review - dark Slavic tales in waves of sound

So, blinking, after too much isolation, into a spring evening for a first live indoor gig for over a year was always going to be exciting, if just for novelty value. But for a gentle breaking-in to live music, the London Bulgarian Choir was an inspiring choice. Having 26 singers on stage is an achievement at the best of times. In the excellent acoustics of Kings Place the choir somehow managed to oscillate between the earthy and the unearthly in waves of sound.
MusicBBC

Glastonbury: BBC to screen director's cut of live-stream concert

A director's cut of Glastonbury's all-star live-stream concert will be shown on the BBC in the coming weeks. Featuring sets from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim and Kano, the show will be accompanied by a behind-the-scenes documentary presented by Jo Whiley. The five-hour show was first streamed on Saturday, but was...
Entertainmentofficialcharts.com

BBC to broadcast highlights from Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream

The BBC have announced that they will broadcast Glastonbury's 'Live At Worthy Farm' livestream event. Highlights from the five-hour concert, which included performances from Coldplay (pictured above), Wolf Alice, Haim and Michael Kiwanuka, will air alongside a one-hour behind the scenes special presented by Jo Whiley. The show is expected...
Worldthelastmixedtape.com

Ireland Music Week 2021 Artist Applications Open

Applications to play as part of Ireland Music Week 2021 music showcase and conference have opened for artists today with 50 acts set to be chosen as part of the live music line-up. Log onto irelandmusicweek.com and click on the “APPLY TO PLAY” button – applications will be through the...
Musicjazzwise.com

Nubya Garcia, Nitin Sawhney and Emma-Jean Thackray for July Cheltenham Jazz Fest dates

Cheltenham Jazz Festival makes its full live return with a special summer edition running from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 July, following on from its livestreamed edition in early May. The programme features appearances by multi-award-winning saxophonist Nubya Garcia, rising star jazz and soul singer Poppy Ajudha, and highly acclaimed British-Asian instrumentalist and producer Nitin Sawhney, as well as exciting bandleader/trumpeter Emma-Jean Thackeray and spiritual jazz tempter and Gondwana Records label boss Matthew Halsall. Closing the weekend’s festivities are Penguin Café, the celebrated modern-day incarnation of Penguin Café Orchestra, who will showcase their eclectic blend of folk, jazz, pop and chamber music influences.
WorldThe Tab

10 Eurovision memes every Lincoln student can relate to

In case you somehow missed it, Eurovision 2021 took place last weekend. The show had been cancelled in 202o due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year it came back in full swing, with UK host Graham Norton providing his usual witty commentary. This year the competition was fierce, held...