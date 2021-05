The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap for Monday, May 17, reveals in Los Angeles at Forrester Creations Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) catches up with her daughter. Brooke hasn’t been around because she wanted to give Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) privacy. Hope says she and the kids are overjoyed to have Liam home. Liam has been so attentive and caring, it feels like they are moving forward. Total forgiveness will take time. Hope says Liam is still struggling with what he did. That night still haunts him.