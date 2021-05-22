Sigourney Weaver is so proud of Alien character Ripley

On one hand, it would kind of make sense to bring up the idea that might have served as a link between the Predator and Alien movies, but the explanation of why it didn’t happen is and isn’t that satisfying since to be certain, Ripley from Alien has always been a classic, but including time travel into these franchises almost feels like a sly cheat. It does feel as though the studio was kicking it around a bit and didn’t really like how it landed, meaning that it was ultimately nixed. But thinking that no one would care if Newt was brought into the mix because people wouldn’t remember her is a bit of faulty thinking on the part of the studio simply because Newt is one of the most memorable characters from Aliens hands down. It doesn’t matter that she was a little girl that couldn’t fight, she’d learned how to get around the xenomorphs in a way that the adults around her never did, which made her an interesting and amazing character. Her death in Alien 3 was kind of an insult since the simple act of dumping her, Hicks, and ultimately Bishop in favor of making Ripley the last woman standing is kind of understandable, but for someone that had survived around a hive of xenomorphs, drowning was just too ignominious of a death. Alien 3 might have been better had Hicks survived only to die at some point in the third movie, but things would have been very different had Newt survived. The actress that played the young girl didn’t want to come back, however, but that would have been a minor inconvenience. Still, ending the tragic tale of Ripley was almost a nice fit to the xenomorph story, but obviously that wasn’t to be since the attempt that was Alien Resurrection came into existence and mucked everything up.