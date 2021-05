It should come as no surprise to any gardener that, after the grim year we’ve just had, the whole escapist cottage garden look is having a glorious moment in the sun. A new generation, forced to spend the best part of a year at home, has developed a nostalgic interest in the gardening of yesteryear, or at least an idyllic version of it. The evidence of the dawning interest is – where else would it be? – all over the internet.