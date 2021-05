Poster adverts telling the public it is “time to buy” Bitcoin have been banned for failing to mention the risks of investing in the cryptocurrency.The posters, which were plastered across the London Underground and on London buses in February, featured a cartoon image of a Bitcoin and read: “If you’re seeing Bitcoin on the Underground, it’s time to buy.”Three people complained the ad failed to illustrate the risk of the investmenta nd one complained it took advantage of consumers’ inexperience or credulity.Luno Money, the company behind the ads, told the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) the ads would not appear again and...