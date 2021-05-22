newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Five Major Symptoms of Salmonella You Shouldn’t Ignore, according to CDC

By Kuldeep Singh
Posted by 
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Salmonella is bacteria that causes 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the United States every year. Food is the main culprit for most of these illnesses, according to the CDC. Symptoms usually start appear six hours to six days after infection and last 4 days to one...

www.revyuh.com
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Revyuh is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe.

 https://www.revyuh.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Hands Clean#Cdc#Hospitalization#Immune Systems#Salmonella Infection#Salmonella Bacteria#Salmonella Germs#Symptoms#Deaths#Dehydration#Bloody Diarrhea#Salmonellosis#Adults#Food#People#Collect Eggs#Backyard Poultry#Colder Water#Liquids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
AgriculturePosted by
KPCW

Don't Kiss Your Chickens, The CDC Says In A Salmonella Warning

As egg prices soared and pandemic isolation grew, many Americans moved from co-op to coop and became chicken owners. But people with chickens in their backyards should think twice about giving them a peck. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people to refrain from snuggling with backyard...
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

7 Embarrassing Ulcerative Colitis Symptoms — Solved

Gas. Constipation. Bloating. If you have ulcerative colitis, you may not want to share the details of your symptoms with anyone. But in order to start feeling better, you may have to start talking more — specifically to your doctor, who can adjust your treatment and recommend ways to ease your symptoms.
PetsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says You Shouldn't Be Touching This One Common Animal Right Now

For many, being able to snuggle up to your furry friend is one of the best parts of being a pet owner. But if you happen to have one specific type of companion, you may want to hold off on being overly affectionate for the time being. That's because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that you shouldn't be touching this one common animal right now due to a safety concern. Read on to see which of your pets you should avoid actually petting.
HealthGizmodo

CDC Warns Americans to Stop Kissing Birds, You Salmonella Freaks

Looks like it’s once again time for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to play the role of buzzkill. In the midst of a new outbreak of Salmonella bacteria linked to pet birds, the CDC is warning feather lovers: Please don’t smooch or snuggle your backyard chickens, ducks, or other assorted poultry.
Agriculturenripulse.com

CDC warns against poultry-related Salmonella outbreak

Washington, May 22 (IANS) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned backyard poultry farmers that their chickens may be linked to a growing Salmonella outbreak. The notice of investigation, posted late Thursday, said that 163 people are confirmed to have fallen sick across 43 states, reports...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says to "Avoid" Going Here, Even If You're Vaccinated

This time last year, the U.S. was in a very different place with COVID. Most states were in shut down, new cases were soaring, and it seemed like years before there would be a vaccine to protect us against the virus. Luckily, things have changed drastically. Not only do we have three safe and effective vaccines, but, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 101.4 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated as of Apr. 30. But, as experts have warned, new COVID cases are still popping up across the nation, which is something to keep in mind as we start to move toward some semblance of life as we knew it. In particular, the CDC says there's one place you should steer clear of—regardless of whether you're vaccinated or not. Keep reading to learn where they say to avoid going, and for more guidance during the pandemic, The CDC Says People Who Get COVID After Vaccination Have This in Common.
Pharmaceuticalswsiu.org

Routine Vaccinations Shouldn't Be Ignored During A Pandemic

The COVID vaccine may be making headlines, but it's important to stay up to date on other vaccines as well. Hepatitis B, a liver infection, affects about 1.4 million Americans and is dangerous if left untreated. The Hep B vaccine can prevent transmission of the disease, which is primarily spread through contact with infected blood.
Minoritieskhn.org

Covid Research: Black Patients’ Symptoms Often Ignored

Other covid studies on impact of underlying medical conditions and long-term antibody levels. As the number of COVID-19 cases ticked up last fall, Douglas McClain’s wife and mother convinced him to take a flu shot for the first time ever, believing it might offer him an extra measure of protection against the coronavirus. A few days later, the 53-year-old Charlottean developed typical flu symptoms that got progressively worse and forced him to take a few days off from his finance job. Out of an abundance of caution, McClain took a COVID-19 test. The results were positive. (Newsome, 5/24)
Diseases & TreatmentsReading Eagle

Don't ignore heart attack symptoms, even during coronavirus (copy)

It's your heart. Don't hesitate. If you're experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, doctors urge you to not delay seeking treatment because of COVID-19 concerns. During the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors across the nation are reporting a sharp decline in patients coming to the hospital for heart attacks and strokes. These conditions don't stop during a pandemic, and the decline has doctors worried that many people experiencing symptoms may not be seeking treatment, or that they are seeking treatment only after their condition has worsened. Delaying care could pose a significant threat to your health.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking One Glass of This a Day Slashes Your Heart Disease Risk, Study Says

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But it's not always easy to tell if your heart is in danger. That's why it's so important to do what you can to prevent heart disease through small lifestyle changes you can put into action starting today. And we're not talking about habits that overhaul your daily life, either. If you're not quite ready to go to the gym every day or cut out your favorite fried foods, a new study has found that doing something as simple as drinking just one glass of a certain beverage every day can slash your risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which drink you may want to add to your daily routine.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Should I attend a family wedding? The CDC guidance doesn’t help

Recently, I received the kind of invitation that many of us have been longing for, to an event the likes of which has been unthinkable for more than a year: the wedding of a beloved niece, and an opportunity to see friends and family. That I, an emergency physician, have hesitated so much in deciding whether to attend tells you all you need to know about the latest COVID instruction from the federal government.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

What should you do if you’ve been vaccinated but have symptoms of COVID?

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more. If you’ve been fully vaccinated but feel as though you may have a mild case, what should...
ScienceMedical News Today

More evidence that pollution might increase dementia risk

A new study in rodents has found a link between traffic-related air pollution and a higher risk of age-related dementia. In the study, exposure to traffic-related air pollution accelerated Alzheimer’s disease characteristics in animals who express the risk gene and in wild-type rats. The researchers concluded that traffic-related air pollution...
Public HealthPosted by
The Atlantic

The CDC Can’t Tell You What You Want

More than six weeks ago, I received my second Moderna shot, so I’ve had time to ease into fully vaccinated life. And yet I still haven’t eaten a meal inside a restaurant. Is that because I’m an overcautious ninny who can’t estimate risk? Bent into a defensive trauma crouch from a year of COVID-19 restrictions? Or worried I’ll shed some stray mRNA and disrupt the menses of surrounding diners?
Weight LossKPVI Newschannel 6

Diabetes patients at greater risk for stroke

SHREVEPORT, La. -- “Diabetic patients have two to three times higher risk of having a stroke compared to non-diabetic patients,” said Dr. Syed Abbas, a vascular neurologist with Willis Knighton Health System. The reason? People with Type 2 diabetes have a sustained high level of glucose in their blood. That...