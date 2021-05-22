newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Paul Rudd Has High Praise for Kathryn Hahn In WandaVision

By admin
rexweyler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Rudd sings high praises for Kathryn Hahn’s performance as Agatha Harkness in Marvel’s WandaVision, saying that she nailed the crazy witch cackle. Paul Rudd has nothing but high praise for Kathryn Hahn’s performance in WandaVision. The MCU show was a major hit for Disney+ when it hit television screens earlier this year. Its unique sitcom format mesmerized audiences as viewers attempted to unravel its mystery from episode to episode. The program is expected to be an awards juggernaut this year, with Disney already campaigning for Emmy nominations.

rexweyler.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Television#Captain Marvel#Vanity Fair Black Widow#Mcu#Sitcom#Wandavision Star#Episode#Crazy Witch Cackle#Emmy Nominations#Biggest Standouts#Madness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn has been enlisted for the Knives Out sequel ensemble that is quickly taking shape. Hahn will join fellow franchise newcomers Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, and Edward Norton, as…. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision are trapped in a loop of familiar sitcom plots and styles in...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Kathryn Hahn Joins Starry Ensemble of Netflix’s ‘Knives Out 2’

Kathryn Hahn will move from putting a hex on the Scarlet Witch to trying to outmaneuver Benoit Blanc. She joins the ever expanding ensemble cast of “Knives Out 2,” where she will rub shoulders and drop clues alongside Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton and, of course, Daniel Craig reprising his role as Blanc, an expert detective.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Kathryn Hahn becomes the latest to join Knives Out 2

The list of stars in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel continues to grow for the fourth day in a row as Deadline reports that WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn is the latest to join the ensemble film. Hahn will join Daniel Craig, who will reprise his role from the first film as...
Movieslaineygossip.com

Kathryn Hahn also has her Knives Out

On the heels of Janelle Monae joining the cast of Knives Out 2, Kathryn Hahn has also joined the sequel cast. Hahn is officially ascending to her final form, going from “everyone’s secret fave” to “widely acknowledged superstar”. The entire MCU is worth it just to get Kathryn Hahn the recognition she deserves, because while she has been doing stellar work for decades—her performance in Step Brothers alone puts her in the comedy hall of fame—WandaVision put her over the top, as if being in something as broad as Marvel gave everyone permission to start talking about her at once. (If you haven’t already, now is a great time to revisit two underappreciated TV series starring Hahn: Mrs. Fletcher, on HBO, and I Love Dick, on Amazon Prime.) Now, it feels natural and right that she should be part of the already outrageous cast of Knives Out 2. Can a cast truly be considered “star studded” without Kathryn Hahn?
Moviesmoviehole.net

WandaVision

Joining Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Dave Bautista on Rian Johnston’s “Knives Out” sequel, Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”, “Step Brothers”) and musician/actress Janelle Monae (“Antebellum”, “Moonlight”). Plot details are being kept under wraps, as are the characters the abovesaid ensemble play. Netflix recently closed a deal to acquire the next two...
MoviesVulture

Maybe the Knives Out 2 Killer Will Be Kathryn Hahn All Along

Another day, another Knives Out 2 casting announcement. Kathryn Hahn is the latest star to join the Rian Johnson sequel, Deadline reported. She’ll be taking a trip to Greece this summer to film alongside fellow cast members Janelle Monáe, Ed Norton, Dave Bautista, and Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc. (Netflix, there’s still time to add one of our suggestions.) Hahn’s casting in the murder mystery comes after a busy year during which she played Mark Ruffalo’s ex-wife in HBO’s I Know This Much Is True and nosy neighbor Agatha in Marvel’s Wandavision. Plot details are still under wraps, but if her Knives Out 2 character is anything like that GIF-generating witch, we’re sure she’ll be the culprit all along.
MoviesMTV

Best Villain Kathryn Hahn Is So Devious She Has Her Own Theme Song

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards kicked off on Sunday (May 16), with the first award of the evening going to Best Hero Anthony Mackie for his role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But let’s be real: It’s the bad guys we love to hate, and later in the evening, the golden popcorn for Best Villain went to WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn.
Movieshot969boston.com

‘WandaVision’ Steals The Show At The 2021 MTV Movie And TV Awards

WandaVision took home a few big wins at this Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. The Disney+/Marvel Studios show won four awards during the ceremony according to the Hollywood Reporter, including best show, best performance in a show for Elizabeth Olsen, best villain for Kathryn Hahn, and best fight for Wanda vs. Agatha.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

No One Had More Fun at the MTV Awards Than Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn

Last Night, May 16th, WandaVision took home four out of the five awards it was nominated for at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The Disney+ series won Best Show, Best Performance in a Show for lead Elizabeth Olsen, Best Villain for Kathryn Hahn, and Best Fight, which was accepted by Olsen and Hahn, and, TBH, their acceptance speech should have won an award too.
MoviesMovieWeb

WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Wins Best Villain at MTV Movie & TV Awards

WandaVision took in the most awards at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, and that included a big win for Kathryn Hahn. At the event, which was hosted by Leslie Jones, Hahn was up for Best Villain because of her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness. Taking in the win, Hahn's award is one of four award wins pulled in by WandaVision at the event out of six total nominations.
Moviestheubj.com

WandaVision: What It’s Like To Film Fight Scenes Shows Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn

Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn exhibit what it’s like filming Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness’ fight in WandaVision. Wonder Studios’ inaugural Disney+ series kept viewers engaged and immersed for nine weeks. It was like nothing that had come in the MCU previously. As it put star-crossed darlings Wanda and Vision in a sitcom setting as they tried to live an ideal suburbia life in Westview. In any case, while both Olsen and Paul Bettany were expectedly great in their jobs. Hahn was the show’s ultimate scene-stealer.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Shares Her Bewildered Reaction to Popular Mephisto Theory

Of all the crazy theories fans speculated on while watching all of those easter eggs and references in WandaVision, the one which rolled over all the web was about the existence of Mephisto in the show and the audiences' wait for him to appear as it progressed. As new characters were introduced, everyone took different digs on how one of them could be Mephisto. Starting with Dottie's character, then Agnes, and eventually the "recast" Pietro Maximoff. All of them gave villainous vibes and led fans towards establishing a prevalent comic-book villain, Mephisto, drawing parallels in the show from the comic book issues that featured the character along with Wanda and Vision.