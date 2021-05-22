Paul Rudd Has High Praise for Kathryn Hahn In WandaVision
Paul Rudd sings high praises for Kathryn Hahn’s performance as Agatha Harkness in Marvel’s WandaVision, saying that she nailed the crazy witch cackle. Paul Rudd has nothing but high praise for Kathryn Hahn’s performance in WandaVision. The MCU show was a major hit for Disney+ when it hit television screens earlier this year. Its unique sitcom format mesmerized audiences as viewers attempted to unravel its mystery from episode to episode. The program is expected to be an awards juggernaut this year, with Disney already campaigning for Emmy nominations.rexweyler.com