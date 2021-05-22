Why BioShock 4 Needs Big Daddies & Little Sisters To Return

BioShock 4 is coming a long time after the series’ last game, and Big Daddies and Little Sisters might be an important part of its reception. In late 2019, fans’ wishes for a BioShock 4 were finally granted by 2K’s announcement that a new studio, Cloud Chamber, was working on a long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s BioShock Infinite. It’s likely still a long ways off, and not much is known about BioShock 4, including details of its setting, outside of information gleaned from a few job listings. While the first two games took place in Rapture, an underwater city in the midst of civil war among its genetically modified populace, Bioshock Infinite abandoned the undersea locale – along with the iconic Big Daddies and Little Sisters that stalked its streets. Bioshock 4 may need to bring back these de facto mascots to help the reboot find its footing.