Age Of Calamity DLC Now Has A Disappointing Caveat

By admin
rexweyler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo of America is now saying the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass’ first wave will only add a single new character to the game. New information about the Expansion Pass for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity suggests it’s only adding one new character in its first wave of DLC. Announced during the most recent Nintendo Direct, previous wording led some to assume the Age of Calamity Expansion Pass would deliver more new fighters.

