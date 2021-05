Something that inspires Fresno State undergraduate Dean’s Medalist Desiree Galván to keep going is the fact that there are people that need help in some way. “Knowing that I can help them with their schoolwork or being there to listen and to give them advice on maybe what path they can take or just to help them with their communication barriers with my degree, that’s kind of what inspires me to keep going,” said Galván, who completed her bachelor’s degree in communicative sciences and deaf studies, speech-language pathology option, with a 4.0 grade point average.