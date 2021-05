It’s amazing it still needs to be said, but the police also have access to the Internet. In New York City, eight men have been arrested after getting caught in a $2-million Covid unemployment fraud scheme. These guys allegedly would steal an unsuspecting person’s identity, file for benefits under their name, and ended up claiming “$600 in weekly payments in the names of hundreds of people.” Of course, it’s no fun to get away with something if you can’t brag about it, and a few of those fraudsters couldn’t resist posting pics of themselves flaunting their riches on social media. That, kids, is what they call “evidence.”