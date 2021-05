More than 160 puppies and kittens were found stuffed inside boxes in an unusual raid by an animal rights group on a truck in China, allegedly shipping them for a nationwide "mystery boxes" shopping craze.Some of the puppies in the consignment suffocated to death in the completely taped-up crates while others managed to survive, breathing through loose packing, the group said.The video filmed by animal rights group Love Home last week shows crates packed with plastic wedged over one another with a chorus of wailing sounds of months-old terrified puppies filling the scenes. Dozens of puppies peaked through tiny...