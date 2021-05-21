Elaine Bogle

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleElaine Bogle, age 73, of Bradyville passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at St. Thomas West. She was a native of Cannon Co. Survivors include her children, Billy Wayne (Jamie) Bogle of Bradyville, Carolyn (John) Constantine of Manchester, & Kim (Josh) Schuster of Hillsboro; Sister, Linda Clemons of Bradyville; Grandchildren, Ashley (Robert) Prater, Allison Bogle, Chrissy (Ben) Davis, Emily Garrison, Randall (Allison) Jennings, Alana (Cody) Jennings, Alisha Jennings, John David Constantine, Wyatt Constantine, Emily Schuster, & AJ Schuster; Great Grandchildren, Aubree, Harley, Rosslynn, Jesse, Raylyn, Hazley, Owen, & Aaleigh; Niece, Fyia (Rooster) Smith; Great Niece & Great Nephews, Gary, Henry Joe, Michael, & LeAnn Smith.

