Arkansas State

No. 1 Arkansas walks-off a 4-3 win over No. 9 Gators to clinch series and SEC Championship

By Bob Redman
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (41-10, 21-8 SEC) clinched the series against the No. 9 Florida Gators (34-18, 17-12 SEC) Friday night and in turn clinched the regular season SEC Championship. A walk-off shot to right field scored a runner from third to spoil a terrific outing by Florida starting freshman pitcher Hunter Barco. The lefty gave up just two runs through six complete innings of work as the UF bats struggled with strikeouts in the contest.

