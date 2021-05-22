No. 1 Arkansas walks-off a 4-3 win over No. 9 Gators to clinch series and SEC Championship

A Friday night meeting after then No. 14 Florida Gators (30-13, 13-8 SEC) lost to then No. 2 Vanderbilt Commodores (31-9, 14-7 SEC) by the score of 11-7 is something that isn’t new to this Gator team. There have been big meetings during the season and actually a couple during the week leading up to the three-game series. But one thing that head coach Kevin O’Sullivan couldn’t stomach about what he saw Friday night was just the lack of excitement from the group, especially the guys on the mound.