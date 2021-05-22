Tammy A Lowry and Gary H Tryon

Tammy A Lowry 62 passed away 3 May 21, survived by sons William Terry and Gary Lee Lowry, granddaughters Emily Boo, Emily and Ella King. Along with her brother Gary H Tryon, SMSgt (Retired) USAF, 61 who passed away on 8 May 21, survived by his wife of 27 years, Kim, sons Wayne and Jayson, daughters, Colette and Jasmine (Dustin), along with grandchildren Hendrix, Anastasia, Kaye, Ashtin, Kylie, Magic, Michael, and Kaiden. Tammy and Gary’s parents also survived them in death, Gary C and Joyce A Tryon (Florence, AZ) along with their siblings Sandy (Todd) Kilgore (San Tan Valley, AZ), Darlene Tryon (Gilbert, AZ) and Terry (Irma) Tryon (La Quinta, CA). As well as several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and friends around the world. Tammy and Gary are both Arizona natives and Mesa High Class of ‘77 Graduates.