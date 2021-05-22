Tatis, Paddack, Padres overwhelm short-handed Mariners
SAN DIEGO — Before following Jerry DiPoto from a job in the Angels’ front office for the top field job in Seattle, Scott Servais spent a large chunk of his early post-playing days as the Rangers’ senior director of player development. A pupil of his who eventually followed a similar path from a suit-and-tie gig to the top step of a big-league dugout stood before the Mariners’ 53-year-old manager just behind home plate on Friday afternoon at Petco Park, some four hours before the first pitch.www.newsbug.info