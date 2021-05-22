newsbreak-logo
Pistons, Grizz, Mavs grab NBA 2K League Tipoff playoff spots

batonrougenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePistons GT, Grizz Gaming and Mavs Gaming won their groups Friday night, advancing to the quarterfinals of the NBA 2K League's The Tipoff tournament. Magic Gaming, who didn't play Friday, also booked a playoff berth as the lone wild-card team joining seven group winners. The Pistons went 4-0 toroll through...

NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Re-sign or bye-bye? What to do with expiring contracts

Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Detroit, Frank Jackson, National Basketball Association, Wayne Ellington, Hamidou Diallo, sports season. With the 2020-2021 NBA regular season finally completed, the Detroit Pistons and nine other teams can now officially start looking toward their offseason moves, with four more teams set to join them following the NBA’s play-in tournament.
NBACBS Sports

Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

DETROIT (AP) Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 on Sunday night despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20 for...
NBACBS Sports

Philadelphia 76ers

Maxey will start Sunday's game against the Magic, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. With a number of regulars sitting, the rookie will be in the lineup alongside George Hill, Furkan Korkmaz, Dwight Howard and Shake Milton. May 12, 2021 12:48 AM. 76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Drops 11 points off...
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Frank Jackson: Out Sunday

Jackson (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against Miami, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. As expected, Jackson will miss the regular season finale with a right ankle sprain. The guard averred 9.8 points and 2.2 rebounds across 40 appearances with the Pistons during the 2020-21 season.
NBAspotonflorida.com

Miami Heat: 'Others' shine in win over Pistons to close season, 120-107

The Miami Heat have finished the 2020-21 NBA regular season. Going out with a bang, sort of, they played their last contest without most of their current regular starting crew in tow. Starting the game for the Miami Heat on Sunday were Tyler Herro, Precious Achiuwa, Nemanja Bjelica,... ★ FURTHER...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Heat's Available Players Against Pistons

The Miami Heat lost their chance at the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 122-108 on Saturday evening. Therefore, the Heat are locked in as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and have nothing to play for on Sunday when they close out their season in Detroit against the Pistons.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Heat aim to finish strong vs. Pistons

The Miami Heat could be looking at a playoff rematch after they visit the Detroit Pistons in both teams' regular-season finale on Sunday. Miami (39-32), which dropped a 122-108 decision to Milwaukee on Saturday night, resides in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Barring any change in playoff positioning on Sunday, Miami would play the third-place Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAMiami Herald

Heat to enter playoffs as East’s No. 6 seed, will face either Bucks or Nets in first round

The Miami Heat’s road back to the NBA Finals just got tougher. With the New York Knicks holding on to defeat the Boston Celtics 96-92 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, the Heat is now locked into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Regardless of the result of the Heat’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, the defending Eastern Conference champion will enter the playoffs as the sixth seed.
NBAsemoball.com

Pistons finish near the bottom but have reasons for optimism

DETROIT (AP) -- Troy Weaver's first season as Detroit's general manager ended with the Pistons holding the second-worst record in the league. Finally, though, it felt like the future looks a little brighter for this franchise. "Obviously, the optimism is not in the record, because the record stinks," Weaver said...
NBAwhtc.com

Pistons close out the season with lose at home to the Heat

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons ended the season like it started, on a losing streak. Saddiq Bey netted 22 points but the Pistons lost their season finale 120-107 to the Miami Heat at home Sunday. Detroit ends the year on a five-game skid after starting the season...
NBAnumberfire.com

Pistons' Cory Joseph starting on Sunday, Josh Jackson coming off the bench

Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph is in the starting five for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Joseph has been upgraded to available and will start against the Heat in the Pistons' final game of the season. Josh Jackson moves to the bench. The Pistons are 5.0-point underdogs against...
NBADetroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons secure second-best odds in NBA draft lottery with 120-107 loss to Heat

Despite their 20-52 record, the 2020-21 season was a memorable one for the Detroit Pistons. All four 2020 draft picks — Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey and Saben Lee — showed promise. Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee, Detroit’s two offseason splashes in free agency, delivered the best seasons of their careers. Several of the newcomers, particularly Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson, also had strong seasons and have positioned themselves well entering restricted free agency this summer.
NBAnumberfire.com

Goran Dragic (back) inactive for Heat's Sunday matchup against Pistons

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Dragic will receive the night off after Miami's veteran guard was ruled out for back injury management reasons. Expect Tyler Herro to play a lead offensive role against a Detroit team ranked 15th in defensive efficiency.
NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBAClickOnDetroit.com

Pistons lock in top draft lottery odds with final game loss to Heat

The 2020-2021 Detroit Pistons season is over. But the real season is just getting started. After a full roster rebuild under new general manager Troy Weaver, the Pistons, who lost their final game on Sunday night to Miami, finished with a 20-52 record -- second worst in the league. The final loss secured a spot in the top three NBA Draft Lottery odds with Houston and Orlando.
NBAchatsports.com

Heat to Rest Starters Versus Pistons

Most NBA teams with nothing left to prove are electing to rest their starters on the final day of the regular season, and the Miami Heat are no different. The Heat are locked into the sixth spot regardless of the outcome tonight, and they are using that as an opportunity to sit most of their starters against the Detroit Pistons.