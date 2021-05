Spring is very much in full swing in the Mid-Columbia and robin sightings are always the proof. While scrolling through "All About Tri-Cities" on Facebook, I ran across this video from Jim Zim's Youtube channel. Jim Lives in Pasco and has quite the following on Youtube with nearly a half-million subscribers (I'm one now, too). He creates family fun videos about everything from his passion for model trains to cocker spaniels to cruise ship vacations. His model train videos are a kick to watch. He has tracks set up everywhere from his garage to his living room and hallways to his backyard patio.