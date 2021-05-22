Herald & Review Almanac for May 22

Article II, Section 2 of the United States Constitution states: “… [the President] shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for offenses against the United States.” James Pfiffner, Professor of Public Policy at George Mason University, in his article titled "The President’s Broad Power to Pardon and Commute," observes that the purposes of the pardon power, as argued by the framers of the Constitution such as Alexander Hamilton, “were the tempering of justice with mercy to individuals and the broader purposes of the public good.” Professor Pfiffner further points out that both President Abraham Lincoln and President Andrew Johnson pardoned “all persons who have, directly or by implication, participated in the existing [Confederate] rebellion” or 200,000 people. Founding father Alexander Hamilton, wrote in Federalist Paper Number 74 that “…in seasons of insurrection or rebellion there are often critical moments when a well-timed offer of pardon to the insurgents or rebels may restore the tranquility of the Commonwealth.” We also know that the Congress of the United States granted burial rights in Arlington National Cemetery and veterans benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to those who fought for the Confederacy.