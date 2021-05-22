newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Herald & Review Almanac for May 22

Herald & Review
 5 days ago

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. In 1813, composer Richard Wagner was born in Leipzig, Germany. In 1915, the Lassen Peak volcano in Northern California exploded, devastating nearby...

herald-review.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Richard Wagner
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Military Alliance#Year In Review#Herald Review Almanac#Continental Airlines#Boeing#L Innovation#Nbc#Democratic#African Americans#Pakistani#Today#Composer Richard Wagner#Northern California#Southern Chile#Earthquake#Suicide#Chicago#Karachi#Winds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
Country
Chile
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
Related
NFLPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Today is Wednesday, May 19, the 139th day of 2021 with 226 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Mars, Mercury and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include Pope Innocent XI in...
IndiaLeader-Telegram

Today in History 5/27/21

Today is Thursday, May 27, the 147th day of 2021. There are 218 days left in the year. On May 27, 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of some 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives. Amid rising world tensions, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed an “unlimited national emergency” during a radio address from the White House.
World War IIrecordargusnews.com

THE WORLD ALMANAC DATA BANK

Today is the 147th day of 2021 and the 69th day of spring. TODAY’S HISTORY In 1937, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge opened to pedestrian traffic. In 1941, recent German victories in World War II prompted President Franklin D. Roosevelt to proclaim an “unlimited national emergency.” In 1999, a United Nations tribunal indicted Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic for crimes against […]
Congress & Courtsthefocus.news

Who is Jeanne Vander Myde? Sen John Warner is survived by his children and third wife

Who is Jeanne Vander Myde, Senator John Warner’s widow? People are wondering who the less famous of the late senator’s three wives is. Former US Senator John Warner of Virginia has died of heart failure aged 94. Warner died late on Tuesday, 25 May, with his wife and daughter at his side, his chief of staff Susan Magill said in an email to family and friends, according to a Politico report on Wednesday.
California StatePosted by
TheAlmanac

The Almanac honored in California journalism competition

Local election coverage, feature photo win first place in annual contest. The Almanac was honored with nine awards for its newspaper and website, including fifth place for general excellence among weekly newspapers, in the annual California Journalism Awards competition. Reporter Kate Bradshaw won first place for local coverage of election...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Daily Herald stories receive journalism awards

Three reporters for The Daily Herald received awards in the 2020 Northwest Excellence in Journalism competition, which recognizes news coverage in a five-state region. Results from the judging, conducted by a Society of Professional Journalists regional chapter, were announced Wednesday. The Herald competed among similar-sized news organizations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
Celebrationswhyevolutionistrue.com

Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It is a humpish sort of day, suitable for camels or Quasimodo: it’s May 26 2021: National Blueberry Cheesecake Day (make mine either plain or cherry, though). But it’s also National Cherry Dessert Day, Paper Airplane Day, Sally Ride Day (honoring her birthday on this day in 1951), World Redhead Day, and, in Australia, National Sorry Day, a day of apology for the mistreatment of indigenous people.
MinoritiesAmes Tribune

Walter Suza: The ghetto shall become a garden

President Abraham Lincoln emancipated slaves in 1863, and the young man was joyous to be free. Yet a story by his late enslaved father was on his mind. It was about slaves jammed inside the bowels of a slave ship. The shackles cut into their flesh. The stench beneath the deck was suffocating. The white men splashed sea water onto the wounded bodies, and it stung like a thousand thorns. A woman was ill and she was thrown overboard. This is only part of the ordeal of millions of Africans transported as slaves across the Atlantic Ocean to North America, the Caribbean and South America. Close to 2 million slaves died on the journey.
Religionbitchute.com

Jesse Lee Peterson

Https://trovo.live/jesseleepeterson - SUPER CHATS here too!. The Fallen State (in-person interviews) http://thefallenstate.tv. Church (Sunday 11am PT) http://rebuildingtheman.com/church. Do you want a personal shoutout or advice from Jesse? Check out his CAMEO page and book Jesse: https://www.cameo.com/jesseleepeterson. Support: 800-411-BOND (or 800-411-2663) https://rebuildingtheman.com/donate/. EXCLUSIVE CONTENT / EARLY ACCESS:. https://rokfin.com/jesseleepeterson/. ARTICLES:. https://www.wnd.com/author/jlpeterson/. T-SHIRTS:
Talbot County, MDstardem.com

Pardon me, boys

Article II, Section 2 of the United States Constitution states: “… [the President] shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for offenses against the United States.” James Pfiffner, Professor of Public Policy at George Mason University, in his article titled "The President’s Broad Power to Pardon and Commute," observes that the purposes of the pardon power, as argued by the framers of the Constitution such as Alexander Hamilton, “were the tempering of justice with mercy to individuals and the broader purposes of the public good.” Professor Pfiffner further points out that both President Abraham Lincoln and President Andrew Johnson pardoned “all persons who have, directly or by implication, participated in the existing [Confederate] rebellion” or 200,000 people. Founding father Alexander Hamilton, wrote in Federalist Paper Number 74 that “…in seasons of insurrection or rebellion there are often critical moments when a well-timed offer of pardon to the insurgents or rebels may restore the tranquility of the Commonwealth.” We also know that the Congress of the United States granted burial rights in Arlington National Cemetery and veterans benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to those who fought for the Confederacy.
Industryfinance-commerce.com

Soaring prices herald boom time for steel makers

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. For decades, the story of American steel had been one of job losses, mill closures and the bruising effects of foreign competition. But now, the industry is experiencing a comeback that few would have predicted even months ago.
Minoritieskpcw.org

Jason Fuller

On the day George Floyd was murdered — Monday, May 25, 2020 — there weren't any books exclusively tackling white privilege, anti-Blackness, or policing on the New York Times' Best Sellers list.
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

Macomb Daily week in review, May 9-15

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's private round trip to Florida to see her ailing father was paid for from a fund that's used for travel not covered by tax dollars, her chief of staff said Friday. New coronavirus cases continued to trend downward in Michigan for the second day...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Anne Douglas, Widow Of Hollywood Legend Kirk, Dies At 102

Anne Douglas, a philanthropist and widow of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, died Thursday at her home in Beverly Hills, her family said. She was 102. Kirk Douglas, who died in February 2020 at the age of 103, met his future wife in Paris in 1953, while filming "Act of Love."
Durango, CODurango Herald

Herald right on with 30x30 editorial

Thank you to The Durango Herald for publishing the May 14 editorial “Our View: 30x30 Plan,” which is spot on by saying, “the truth is in the details.” President Biden’s America the Beautiful 10-year plan is indeed well-supported throughout our state, well-balanced and is critical to keeping the Colorado way of life intact now and for future generations.
Chicago, ILDaily Item

Measuring John Marshall

Editorial from the Chicago Tribune editorial board. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall was the most consequential jurist in American history, but his historical importance is no match for the modern impulse to disown our flawed forebears. Last week, University of Illinois (UI) trustees voted to remove his name...
Mississippi StateAnchorage Daily News

Mississippi yearning

The Supreme Court this fall will hear a case from Mississippi that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, except in cases of rape where the crime has been reported to police, or the life of the mother is in danger. Lower courts have rejected the law as unconstitutional because of...