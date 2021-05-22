Trevor Bauer keeps the Giants down and riles up the crowd in Dodgers' win

Every morning, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard gets in a cold tub, the water temperature just barely above freezing, for a minimum of three minutes. But that’s just the beginning of an extensive wellness routine that includes everything from time in hyperbaric chambers to simply turning off the wifi when he goes to sleep. It’s all built to keep his body in peak physical condition. That’s never been more important for the 28-year-old who throws 97 mph and has spent the last fourteen months rehabbing (most of it in Florida) from a Tommy John surgery he had last March to replace a ligament in his throwing arm.