Ms. Nell Hale, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her residence in Smithville. Ms. Hale was a Christian and a previous worker at the Shirt Factory. She was preceded in death by her husband, Landon Hale; parents, Homer and Bonnie Estes; sister, Willett Lawson; brothers, Alvie Lee Estes and Junior Estes.