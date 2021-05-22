Kennedy Center honorees still relish slimmed-down tribute

Tabard Theatre and The Nineteen Jazz orchestra present “Speakeasy Mondays” a swinging evening of all your favorite jazz standards. Featuring Gus Kambietz on bass, Kirk Tamura on keys, and a guest percussionist to be announced. The all-acoustic trio will focus on “The Great American Songbook” —the period of music spanning from 1920s to 1960s that encompasses the songwriting of Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George and Ira Gershwin, and so many more. These beloved songs are woven into the fabric of the American consciousness, having been recorded countless times by the great jazz vocalists of the 20th and 21st century—icons such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, Harry Connick Jr. and Michael Bublé to name just a few.