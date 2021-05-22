newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kennedy Center honorees still relish slimmed-down tribute

By ASHRAF KHALIL , Associated Press
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — This year’s Kennedy Center Honors may be a slimmed-down affair as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic — but honoree Dick Van Dyke still says it's “the capper on my career.”. The 43rd class of honorees also includes country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and choreographer Debbie...

www.wral.com
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Dick Van Dyke
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Joan Baez
Person
Debbie Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relish#The State Department#The Kennedy Center#Cbs#White House#Honorees#Tribute Programs#Tributes#Singer Gloria Estefan#Violinist Midori#Dinner#Backstage#Tradition#Dr Anthony Fauci#President Joe Biden#December#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Celebritiesb975.com

Gloria Estefan to host Kennedy Center Honors next month

Gloria Estefan is set to host the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors next month. It marks her second time hosting the special, which airs Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. She first hosted in 2018, after being a Kennedy Center honoree the year prior.
Celebrities94.1 Duke FM

Garth Brooks appreciates “all-inclusive” Kennedy Center Honors

As Garth Brooks heads to Washington, D.C. this week where he’ll be celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors, he and wife Trisha Yearwood are turning the occasion into a romantic getaway. “It’ll be real cool,” Garth said on Inside Studio G Monday night. “I think what I love about the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Joan Baez discusses her 'mutual fanship' with Fauci

• Joan Baez says she has a texting buddy people may not expect: Anthony Fauci . The “Diamonds & Rust” singer recently opened up about her surprising connection with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director at a press event for the Kennedy Center Honors. Baez is one of five Honors recipients being recognized by the Washington performing arts institution in a ceremony airing June 6 on CBS. The others are Garth Brooks, Dick Van Dyke, violinist Midori and choreographer Debbie Allen.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bidens meet with Kennedy Center honorees, a tradition ignored by Trump

President Biden and Jill Biden are returning to a tradition that had been broken by former President Trump , meeting with this year's Kennedy Center Honors recipients. The commander in chief and first lady hosted country music singer Garth Brooks, actor Dick Van Dyke, violinist Midori, songwriter Joan Baez and choreographer Debbie Allen at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on Thursday morning, according to the White House.
MusicWashington Post

Listening to her older records, Joan Baez hears perfection in an ‘unsurpassable’ voice

Imagine a young woman, free of makeup, a curtain of black hair, barefoot even in the Massachusetts winter, burnishing 200-year-old ballads in a crammed Cambridge coffeehouse, picking like an old hand at her acoustic guitar. At the launch of the 1960s, this was radical, inverting music on its shiny, hair-sprayed head. Joan Baez landed on Time magazine’s cover, lauded as the Queen of Folk. All at the august age of 21.
Redlands, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Joan Baez packed University of Redlands for ’64 homecoming concert

May we return to the topic of Joan Baez and Redlands? If you want to know why, blame a columnist’s guilt complex. Despite one column on a new Baez biography and a second column on her Redlands period, plus a portion of a third column, readers sent in more anecdotes about the folk singer’s childhood in the city in the 1950s. Two arrived the same day, in fact.
Washington Statesandiegouniontribune.com

John Warner met Liz Taylor at dinner -- with Queen Elizabeth

John Warner served for 30 years in the U.S. Senate, much of it as chairman of the powerful Armed Services Committee, and as a centrist Republican he established himself at the center of American politics. But before all that, Warner, who died Tuesday at 94, became famous as the sixth...
Musicfuncheap.com

“Speakeasy Mondays” Jazz Show

Tabard Theatre and The Nineteen Jazz orchestra present “Speakeasy Mondays” a swinging evening of all your favorite jazz standards. Featuring Gus Kambietz on bass, Kirk Tamura on keys, and a guest percussionist to be announced. The all-acoustic trio will focus on “The Great American Songbook” —the period of music spanning from 1920s to 1960s that encompasses the songwriting of Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George and Ira Gershwin, and so many more. These beloved songs are woven into the fabric of the American consciousness, having been recorded countless times by the great jazz vocalists of the 20th and 21st century—icons such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, Harry Connick Jr. and Michael Bublé to name just a few.
CollegesPosted by
WRAL News

Howard names College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

WASHINGTON — While studying at Howard University, young Chadwick Boseman helped lead a student protest against plans to merge his beloved College of Fine Arts into the College of Arts and Sciences. He failed in that goal, but 20 years later, the acclaimed actor is being posthumously honored as the...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks Rendered Speechless as Girl Belts His Song While Seated Right Next to Him

Garth Brooks is moving us all to tears once again in this Facebook video. It’s no secret that Garth Brooks is a country music icon. And if you’re a dedicated fan, it’s also no secret that Garth Brooks is a big teddy bear. He’s easily moved to tears by kindness and people’s sweet sentiments. So, this recent video is pretty on par with Garth Brooks’s lovable reactions.
Celebritieslincolnnewsnow.com

‘American Idol’ Drama as Arthur Gunn Misses Finale and Duet with Sheryl Crow

Several past American Idol contestants from this season returned for Sunday’s (May 23) finale, but there was one singer conspicuous by their absence: Arthur Gunn. Gunn, a previous Idol runner-up who won a comeback competition to earn a spot on this year’s season, was scheduled to perform two duets with celebrity guest Sheryl Crow. However, when it came time to take to the stage, Gunn was nowhere to be seen, as former contestant Graham DeFranco took his place alongside the “All I Wanna Do” hitmaker.
SportsEHEXTRA

Andrews McMeel Almanac

Today is the 146th day of 2021 and the 68th day of spring. TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1865, the last Confederate forces fighting the Civil War surrendered in Galveston, Texas. In 1868, the Senate failed for the second time by only one vote to convict President Andrew Johnson in his impeachment trial, resulting in his acquittal.