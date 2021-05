According to Dan Troxel, an environmental scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Klamath River Project, “Our partners at USFWS and Yurok Tribal Fisheries are seeing some very distressing signs in the 0+ out-migrating Chinook salmon; a substantial portion of fish showing clinical signs of disease (C. shasta) and even dead fish being caught in outmigrant traps. Due to this, the mainstem Klamath is at its highest Readiness Level “RED”, indicating an imminent or active fish kill. Unfortunately these few inch long salmon mortalities don’t draw the same attention as adult fish, but it is just as important to actively monitor the situation and implement [Klamath Fish Health Assessment Team] KFHAT’s Fish Kill Response plan if deemed necessary.