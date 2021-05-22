newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin, Ether Prices Continue Falling After China Spurs Regulatory Fears

By Editorial Policy
sportsgrindentertainment.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency prices dropped Friday, extending the week’s selloff, after new comments from the Chinese government spurred fears of a regulatory clampdown in a country where most bitcoins are created. Bitcoin fell 12% to $35,263 and ether declined 19% to $2,248.80 as of 5 p.m. ET Friday after China’s government, following...

sportsgrindentertainment.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Eastern China#Currency Risk#Stock Investors#Market Prices#Tesla Inc#Lmax Digital#New York University#A State Council#Xinhua News Agency#China Central Television#Treasury Bureau#Financial Services#Bitcoin Mining#Cryptocurrency Prices#Regulatory Headwinds#Power Prices#Cryptocurrency Mining#Chinese Banks#Speculative Assets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - A crackdown by Beijing is rapidly accelerating a shift in focus by makers of machines that 'mine' cryptocurrencies like bitcoin from China to North America and Central Asia as Chinese clients face an uncertain future. China's central government vowed to clamp down on bitcoin mining and...
Economycryptoslate.com

Illegal coal extraction in China spurred Bitcoin mining ban

Rising cases of illicit coal extraction played a part in the recent Bitcoin mining ban in China, a report on business outlet Bloomberg said today. An estimated 65% of the world’s Bitcoin mining took place in China as of April last year. Climate warrior. Officials of the country said last...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan climbs to 3-year high on stronger guidance

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan rose on Wednesday, extending gains to a near three-year high, as the central bank guided the currency higher and the dollar languished. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4099 per dollar prior to market open, 184 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4283 and the strongest such guidance since June 14, 2018. Spot yuan opened at 6.4062 per dollar, rose past the psychologically important 6.4000 per dollar level and pushed as high as 6.3940 per dollar, the strongest since June 2018. It was changing hands at 6.3959 at midday, 161 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3875 per dollar. Traders said the strong fixing might indicate regulators remain tolerant about recent gains. "It seems the regulators still insist that the exchange rate should be determined by the market," said a trader at a Chinese bank. Analysts said yuan appreciation could help ease China's imported inflation pressure. In remarks published last week, a central bank official said China should let the yuan strengthen to help offset the impact of rising import prices. Beijing has vowed to maintain stability in the country's commodities markets after prices rallied earlier this year. "Though it's more of expectations management, rather than direct intervention by the PBOC, including by purchasing the yuan to forcibly push the currency higher," said Shen Xinfeng, chief macroanalyst at Northeast Securities. Shen also attributed the yuan' strength to a weak dollar, which slid below the key 90 level. The dollar wallowed near its weakest since early January against major peers on Wednesday, as Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite current inflationary pressures. U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have begun to acknowledge they are closer to debating when to pull back some of their crisis support for the U.S. economy, even as they say it is still needed to bolster the recovery and employment. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.59, firmer than Tuesday's 97.58. The global dollar index fell to 89.624 from the previous close of 89.699. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5517, 2.16 percent away from the midpoint. The yuan market at 4:07 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4099 6.4283 0.29% Spot yuan 6.3959 6.412 0.25% Divergence from -0.22% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.07% Spot change since 2005 29.40% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.59 97.58 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.624 89.699 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3875 0.13% * Offshore 6.5517 -2.16% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Han Xiao and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Marketsu.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Leaving China, Is the Price Bloodbath Intensifying?

Here’s why Bitcoin miners’ exodus from China might push Bitcoin (BTC) price to new lows. Rimma has been working in crypto media for more than 5 years. She’s an editor at U.Today. Her previous experience includes head of social media at Cointelegraph. She is in contact with the many prominent people in the blockchain field, including CZ, Roger Ver, Charles Hoskinson, David Sonstebo and John McAfee. Her area of greatest interest is the influence of crypto opinion leaders, the latest blockchain developments, crypto adoption and how all of this affects our daily lives. Rimma can be contacted at rimma@u.today.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan jumps to 3-yr high, investors wary of PBOC pressure

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan jumped to a near three-year high against a weaker dollar on Tuesday, although investors are now gauging the central bank's tolerance for a firmer currency before chasing new highs. The onshore yuan opened at 6.4110 per dollar and jumped to a high of 6.4030, the strongest level since June 2018 and a tad below the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4117, 83 pips firmer than the previous late session close. "The RMB still sees the firmest appreciation pressure, and this translates to the 6.4000 being still in the spotlight," strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note. Several traders said the yuan's strength reflected the greenback's overnight weakness following softer-than-expected U.S. data and affirmations from Federal Reserve officials that policy would stay on hold. But the onshore spot yuan was stuck at around 6.41 per dollar level after leaps in initial trade as investors worried a too rapid rise in the currency could prompt state-run banks to step in to rein in strength. Rapid yuan moves in either direction are not ideal for the central bank, said a trader at a Chinese bank. Many analysts and economists said a too strong yuan could hurt the country's exporters despite external trade remaining resilient in the first quarter of this year. "In our view, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is aware of the RMB appreciation risk given slowing China (economic) growth momentum in Q1 and still uneven recovery," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "The CNY fixings in coming days will be monitored for any PBOC FX policy guidance." Markets believed that the official midpoint fixing is one of the key signals showing authorities' attitude toward the yuan's levels. Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4283 per dollar, 125 pips or 0.19% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4408. It was 23 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.426. The PBOC over the weekend urgently reiterated no change to the currency policy after comments from central bank researchers that had unnerved the market. One researcher felt China should free up the exchange rate over time to support wider global adoption of the currency, while another said the exchange rate target could be dropped to allow further strengthening to offset rising commodity prices. The offshore yuan also followed its onshore counterpart's appreciation in morning trade to test the key 6.4 per dollar level. It jumped to a high of 6.4010 before trading at 6.406 per dollar as of midday. The global dollar index fell to 89.759 at midday from the previous close of 89.855. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4283 6.4408 0.19% Spot yuan 6.4117 6.42 0.13% Divergence from -0.26% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.82% Spot change since 2005 29.08% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.53 97.33 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.759 89.855 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.406 0.09% * Offshore 6.566 -2.10% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
MarketsUS News and World Report

China's Inner Mongolia Escalates Crackdown on Cryptomining

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after Beijing vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said in the proposed rules that...
Marketsgamepressure.com

China to Ban Crypto Mining? BTC Exchange Rate Dips

Bitcoin mining in China may be restricted or banned - the value of BTC is dipping. Last week we wrote about China banning cryptocurrency-related services from financial institutions and payment companies, with the People's Bank of China declaring that virtual currencies aren't real money - so they can't be treated as means of payment. It has only just emerged that one Chinese institution is opening a hotline to report suspicious mining operations, and already now China's deputy prime minister is mentioning an intense crackdown on crypto mining, speaking mainly about bitcoin.This may mean that there is a chance that BTC mining farms and mines will be shut down soon.
Marketstheglobalcoverage.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2021? What is the future of Bitcoin After huge dip?

Can you believe that it has been more than a decade since the inception of the synonym of cryptocurrency? Satoshi Nakamoto developed Bitcoin in the year 2008 and it touched an all-time high of $65000 in April 2021. Bitcoin has been the reason for such an expansion of an ecosystem of cryptocurrency. Nobody could have ever imagined that a decentralized form of money could reach the heights of mountains in the future. In this article, we’ll do a Bitcoin price prediction after discussing its recent dip.
Economydecrypt.co

Chinese Province Proposes Social Credit Blacklisting of Bitcoin Miners: Report

Following news of a coming crackdown on Bitcoin mining in China, the provincial government of Inner Mongolia has now proposed that those who violate new ordinances be “blacklisted” from the country’s social credit system, according to local reports. This means that illegal Bitcoin miners within the province, if caught, would...
MarketsNBC Connecticut

China's Latest Move to Tighten Crypto Regulation Is Not New, Says HSBC

China's recent move to tighten crypto regulation is not a "new development", according to Paul Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC. His comments come after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and the State Council said in a statement on Friday that tighter regulation on cryptocurrency is needed to protect the financial system.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin, Ether Bounce After Disastrous Week for Crypto Market

Demand from wealthy investors looks to have brought relief to the battered cryptocurrencies. “Crypto funds, macro funds, opportunistic venture capitalists are beginning to buy this dip in BTC, ETH as well as blue-chip DeFi by staggering limit orders and running longer time-weighted average prices,” crypto financial services provider Amber Group tweeted early Monday.
Marketscryptonews.com

Analysts See 'Seismic shift' In Bitcoin Mining Amid Chinese 'Crackdown'

Bitcoin (BTC) could be in for a fresh battering this week after reports emerged that some mining pool players including HashCow and BTC.TOP, are reviewing their operations in China as a response to central government pressure on the mining sector, while some industry observers argue that this might mean "redistribution of the entire Bitcoin mining network."
Marketscompuserve.com

China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted all or part of their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny. A State Council committee led by Vice Premier Liu He announced the crackdown late on...
MarketsSilicon Republic

China’s crackdown and US tax rules loom large over crypto

China’s tighter cryptocurrency rules came just days after the US Treasury floated new tax reporting requirements for crypto users. The prospect of new regulation coming from both China and the US has fuelled the latest bitcoin drama. Bitcoin’s price creeped back up over the weekend after a tumultuous and volatile...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Explainer: Why Has the Price of Bitcoin Been Falling?

NEW YORK (AP) — Even by Bitcoin’s standards, Wednesday was pretty wild. The price of the famously volatile digital currency fell nearly 30% at one point after the China Banking Association warned member banks of the risks associated with digital currencies. The decline narrowed to below 10% in the afternoon, but Bitcoin had still lost about $70 billion in market value in 24 hours.
MarketsNASDAQ

Does China's Concerns on Crypto Represent An Opportunity?

China mines more bitcoin (BTC) than anywhere else in the world. As the Chinese government extends its iron-fisted clampdown on the industry, miners based in China said the breakeven cost to mine Bitcoin hovers in the $5,000 to $6,000 range. From the framework of first principles, that comes out to around a $0.04/kwh cost. This represents a habit that might be too hard to stop.