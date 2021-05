Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm 5/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Seattle Storm are hosting the Las Vegas Aces at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 8:00 ET. Those two squads shared the best record in the league last year and they also faced each other in the WNBA Finals. The Seattle Storm prevailed with 3-0 wins, finishing the postseason without a single defeat and a 6-0 record overall. They also faced off two days ago in the first game of the 2021 season, where the Storm prevailed once again.