GREGG COUNTY (KLTV) - A flooding Sabine River continues to cause problems and headaches for residents and first responders in Gregg County. “Here on River Road, we have a lot of residents who are still holding tight. Every year when the river gets up, typically every spring, the water goes over the top of the road and the county is able to put barricades out and the folks just many times they are out exploring or looking around or looking for a new place to fish and they get on these roads, go around the barricades, cause problems and sometimes create rescues for us and other first responders here in Gregg County,” said Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long.