Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) is pointing the finger at anyone, including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who she believes has demonized Israel just as the ongoing missile launches continue to take place against that country by the Hamas-led Palestinian Authority. Many American politicians have come out with opinions on the matter, including those who defended the Islamist terrorist missile strikes like Rep. Omar, and who said that Israel was guilty of “ethnic cleansing and apartheid system.”