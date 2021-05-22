newsbreak-logo
Strasburg yields 1 hit in 5 1/3 innings in return for Nats

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — Stephen Strasburg pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, al...

MLBmasnsports.com

Soto, Strasburg still need to pass throwing tests before return

The Nationals are getting Jon Lester back from the injured list tonight. They’ll have to wait a while longer to get Juan Soto and Stephen Strasburg. Though both superstars are now eligible to come off the 10-day IL, neither has been able to pass the throwing tests necessary to be activated.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Resumes mound work

Strasburg (shoulder) recently threw off the bullpen mound, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Strasburg had been increasing his throwing distance in recent weeks and was able to throw off a mound over the weekend for the first time since mid-April. The right-hander remains on schedule in his recovery process, but the Nationals haven't yet indicated when Strasburg could return to game action.
MLBMLB

Suero, Strasburg making strides in recovery

The Nationals are getting one step closer to the return of reliever Wander Suero. The reliable right-hander joined the Nats on their trip to Yankee Stadium, where they opened a three-game series on Friday. Suero is scheduled to go through his throwing program and then join the Rochester Red Wings, Washington's Triple-A affiliate, for a game on Sunday against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Allentown, Pa. The plan is for him to throw one inning.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Where is Stephen Strasburg? Nats GM Mike Rizzo offered this response.

It's been 22 days since Stephen Strasburg last pitched for the Nationals, and 20 days since he was placed on the 10-day Injured List (retroactive to April 15) with right shoulder inflammation. So the simple question is: When can fans expect Strasburg to return?. Nationals GM Mike Rizzo was reluctant...
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws two innings Thursday

Strasburg (shoulder) threw 35 pitches across two innings in a simulated game Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Manager Dave Martinez said that Strasburg looked "really good" during his throwing session Thursday but declined to give a timetable for his return to major-league game action, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports. Strasburg will likely need at least three more throwing sessions before he's cleared to return, although it's not yet clear whether those appearances could come via simulated games or minor-league rehab games. However, the right-hander took an encouraging step in his recovery with his successful sim game Thursday.
MLBmasnsports.com

Strasburg, Suero to pitch in simulated game Thursday

Stephen Strasburg and Wander Suero will take the next important step in their return from injuries when they pitch in a simulated game Thursday afternoon before the Nationals’ series finale against the Braves. It’ll be the first time both right-handers have faced live hitters since going on the 10-day injured...
MLBmasnsports.com

Soto could be in field Saturday, Strasburg sim game Tuesday

The Nationals have Juan Soto back in their lineup tonight. And they could have him back in right field as soon as Saturday afternoon. With his team playing at Yankee Stadium this weekend, manager Davey Martinez is able to utilize Soto as his designated hitter for tonight’s interleague series opener. And prior to the game, the 22-year-old was planning to attempt to make throws from right field to second and third base for the first time since going on the injured list April 20 with a left shoulder strain.
MLBMLB

Notes: Stras sharp in sim game; Suero close

The Nationals were encouraged after starter Stephen Strasburg exceeded his original workload in a simulated game on Tuesday at Nationals Park. The right-hander, who has been on the injured list because of right shoulder inflammation since April 18 (retroactive to April 15), was slated to throw three innings. Instead, he tossed 62 pitches over four frames.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Another sim game scheduled

Strasburg (shoulder) will pitch in another simulated game Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg made just two starts this year before landing on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He's trending in the right direction but is expected to require at least three more simulated or rehab games before returning to the big-league roster.
MLBMLB

Strasburg set to make rehab start at Triple-A

Stephen Strasburg is checking off the next box toward his return from the injured list. The Nationals right-hander is scheduled to make a rehab start on Sunday with the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings against the Buffalo Bisons in Trenton, N.J. Strasburg has been on the IL since April 18 (retroactive to April 15) because of right shoulder inflammation.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nationals aim for repeat performance in Arizona

The Arizona Diamondbacks have lost three straight games and are coming off a 17-2 loss Friday in which the Washington Nationals compiled 22 hits. Arizona, which has lost 10 of its past 13 games, will try to get out of its funk in the second game of the three-game series Saturday. The Diamondbacks will turn to 32-year-old right-hander Seth Frankoff, who will make his first major-league start and first appearance for the Diamondbacks.
MLBwiltonbulletin.com

Erick Fedde, who may soon be out of the Nationals' rotation, dazzles against the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX - When he had thrown his 97th pitch, the last of a sharp afternoon at Chase Field, there was one question trailing Erick Fedde: Was it enough?. The answer is complicated. Or maybe it was predetermined. First, before unpacking that, Fedde's seven scoreless paced the Washington Nationals in a 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. The offense woke up once he exited, scoring three runs off reliever Stefan Crichton in the eighth, using a pinch-hit solo homer for Yadiel Hernandez, back-to-back doubles for Victor Robles and Trea Turner, then an RBI single for Kyle Schwarber. They were happy to see the bullpen after starter Luke Weaver was pulled in the fifth because of right shoulder discomfort. Closer Brad Hand later bounced back with a one-two-three save.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: One more rehab outing on tap

Strasburg (shoulder) will make one more rehab start before being activated from the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports. "We won't activate him until he gets through another round," manager Davey Martinez said Thursday. The Nationals have yet to determine whether Strasburg will throw another simulated game Sunday...
MLBWashington Post

Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg nears return, set for Sunday rehab start

PHOENIX — Stephen Strasburg did not travel west with the Washington Nationals and will instead make a rehab start with the Class AAA Rochester (N.Y.) Red Wings on Sunday. That will nudge the starter a bit closer to rejoining the Nationals, who placed him on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation April 18.