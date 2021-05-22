newsbreak-logo
Business

Pentatonic and Natalia Vodianova launch innovative face mask

By Rosa Bertoli
Wallpaper*
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesign firm Pentatonic and entrepreneur and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova have launched Masuku, a new brand offering an innovative and sustainable face mask concept. Named after the Japanese word for ‘mask’, Masuku nods to the importance of the face mask in Asian cultures, where it is commonly worn as a sign of respect for the community’s health. Its initial goal to create an anti-pollution mask has acquired new urgency in this pandemic; and its inaugural product, Masuku One, combines cutting-edge technological innovation and a sleek design.

