newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book review: Hot Stew by Fiona Mozley

By Noel Megahey
thedigitalfix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoho in London is of course famous for its colourful character and Fiona Mozley certainly manages to show a good cross-section of that in her latest novel Hot Stew. It follows the fortunes of a very diverse selection of characters who interact only peripherally with one another, which is perhaps a fairly accurate way of describing how those of different classes, races and sexual orientation all interact in the real world. They are however all part of the complex ecosystem of life interaction as it operates in Soho. Or perhaps fails to operate as, like anywhere in London, population shifts and business ventures change quickly and often and the old ways of operating might no longer be fit for purpose.

www.thedigitalfix.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Daniels
Person
Debbie Mcgee
Person
Rebecca Black
Person
Aphra Behn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review#Companion#Black Woman#Life Interaction#London#Character Studies#Magic Tricks#Acting Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Boomer Magazine

‘The Last Romantic War’ book review

Writer Robin Traywick Williams tackled a project that many family historians would envy. The exploration of her parents’ courtship resulted in a well-researched, 312-page book. Since the “wartime romance” included her father’s service during World War II, The Last Romantic War: How two members of the Greatest Generation survived love and war weaves military history with a personal love story.
Books & Literaturemilitarypress.com

BOOK REVIEW: RISING DANGER

Rising Danger (K-9 Bomb Detection Book 1) Rising Danger by Jerusha Agen is her first full length romantic suspense novel. She has a unique storyline with a private consulting all-female bomb-detection firm. Her characters are great role models for showing how they can exist in a man’s world. “I have...
Books & Literaturethecountyline.net

Book review: ‘Once Upon a River’ by Diane Setterfield

The Swan Inn was one of several near the head of the River Thames in southern England. Each of the inns was noted for its own specialty, the Swan for storytelling. There was the host, the regulars and the occasional stranger. Tales ranged from creative retelling the old favorites to the occasional noteworthy addition. River happenings frequently provided the basis for story and that is the case for the events in “Once Upon a River.”
Books & Literaturemilitarypress.com

BOOK REVIEW: A WISH FROM HOME

A Wish From Home (Secrets of Bliss Valley Book 1) A Wish From Home by Jo Ann Brown is a wonderful read. It delves into love, forgiveness, and second chances, something every reader can relate with. The heroine, Lauren, must reconcile her anger and resentment toward the Amish community for shunning her parents but also must deal with the boy who bullied and tormented her as a young teenager.
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: 'Narrowboat Summer' explores life's chances and changes

Chance encounters—seldom noticed, often forgotten—can unexpectedly change lives. They do so with profound effects in Anne Youngson’s touching and accomplished second novel, “The Narrowboat Summer.”. On a canal towpath near London, Eve Warburton, a mechanical engineer recently fired from her executive position, meets Sally Allsop, a teacher’s aide who has...
Books & LiteratureFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Book review: Nick Petrie returns to action with ‘The Breaker’

‘The Breaker’ by Nick Petrie. Putnam, 400p., $27. A major strength of Nick Petrie’s series about former Marine Peter Ash is how his character deals with — and moves past — his post-traumatic claustrophobia, the “white static” that has compelled him to sleep outside and be on the move. Petrie’s insightful exploration of the complicated and compassionate Peter, who had tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, has fueled fast-paced thrillers that maintain a high note of action while keeping attention on the characters.
Books & Literaturerock947.com

Book Review: Ritualist by Dakota Krout

Genres: Fantasy, Fantasy Magic, Science Fiction, Adventure, Epic Fantasy. Overview: “The decision to start a new life is never an easy one, but for Joe the transition was far from figurative. Becoming a permanent addition to a game world, it doesn’t take long to learn that people with his abilities are actively hunted. In fact, if the wrong people gained knowledge of what he was capable of, assassins would appear in droves.
Books & Literaturesagharborexpress.com

Book Review: ‘This Is The Fire’ By Don Lemon

If we ever get past this difficult time and find a way for our society to continue in an orderly fashion without the scourge of racism, there will be a body of literature that participated in bringing about profound changes throughout our society. At the center of that body of literature will be a no-holds-barred book by a gay Black man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who works for an international media company and is engaged to a white man from the East End of Long Island.
Books & Literaturemilitarypress.com

BOOK REVIEW: BONE RATTLE

Bone Rattle (Aliss Cutter Book 3) Bone Rattle by Marc Cameron is a bone-chilling read. It is very descriptive, shocking, suspenseful, and action-packed. Readers have the unsettling feeling that they are tracking and finding fugitives alongside the Marshals. The novel opens with the discovery of a skeleton and a bone...
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

BOOK STEW REVIEW: ‘The Survivors’ by Jane Harper

Below is the latest Book Stew Review from Eileen MacDougall, the host of the 80+ episodes of Book Stew, a 30-minute video and podcast devoted to writing in all forms, featuring authors, playwrights, voice artists, and journalists. ‘The Survivors’ by Jane Harper. In one small Tasmanian beach town: three former...
Books & Literaturedigboston.com

BOOK REVIEW: “IN DEFENSE OF SKA”

An incredibly diverse genre with anti-racist roots, historically panned by snobby critic dicks. Irreverent or not, ska music has a rich and diverse lineage long ignored by the mainstream, according to music journalism veteran Aaron Carnes and his forthcoming book, In Defense of Ska. Ska music, as Carnes notes in...
PetsRecycled Crafts

Book Review: Adorable Knitted Animals

I’m just going to say up front that Adorable Knitted Animals by Hiroko Ibuki. is not for beginning knitters. There are some relatively easy projects, but even the simplest designs have a lot of pieces and require a lot of finishing that a new knitter might not be ready to do.
Books & Literaturethecountyline.net

Book review: ‘Dead Madonna’ by Victoria Houston

Lew Ferris was the sheriff who served Loon Lake. She was also an avid fly fisherwoman. She had met Paul Osborn, a retired dentist, when he had requested lessons in the use of a fly rod. That mutual interest had led to a romantic relationship. But they had a part-time professional relationship as well. Since Osborn had forensic dental experience, he was often called upon to act as assistant coroner. Further, the good listening skills he had learned in the dental office would often offer another valuable resource during an interview.
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

Book Review: The Hunting Wives by May Cobb

It's scorching. It's humid. You're two glasses of wine too many in. You're next to a beautiful woman, a woman who scares you a little, and you said you'd stop putting yourself in these situations but for all your better judgment, you can't seem to tear your eyes away from her. But maybe you shouldn't sweat it. Maybe summers are for fun-bad decisions. How dangerous could things get?
Books & Literatureseattlepi.com

Book Review: 'A Master of Djinn' by P. Djeli Clark

A Master of Djinn, published by Tor books, by P. Djeli Clark is a fantastical trip to Cairo Egypt circa 1913. However, this isn't a Cairo anyone will recognize from history. For in the late 1800s the great Al-Jahiz opened up the veil separating the mundane and magical worlds. Now mortals exist side by side with Djinn and other magical beings not only in Egypt but all over the world wherever ancient beliefs are still practiced.
Animalsmilitarypress.com

BOOK REVIEW: A DOG’S COURAGE

A Dog’s Courage (A Dog’s Way Home Book 2) A Dog’s Courage by W. Bruce Cameron is a gripping sequel to A Dog’s Way Home. In both books the dog, Bella, becomes lost and must find her way back to her human family. She struggles to survive in the same manner as the animals in the classic book Homeward Bound. Anyone who has a dog will appreciate how the author has people seeing the world through a dog’s eyes, putting words for their feeling and thoughts.
Books & Literaturesparklyprettybriiiight.com

Book review: Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Is there anything new under the apocalypse meets space opera sun?. Why yes there is, in fact, quite literally so and it’s all thanks to one of the nest books to emerge so far this year, Project Hail Mary, courtesy of Andy Weir who is most well known for The Martian, his debut novel which went on to do quite nicely at the box office starring one Matt Damon as an astronaut determined to survive in the inhospitably bleak surrounds of Mars when dire circumstances conspire to strand him there.
PetsAnchorage Press

Book Review: Kashmir

Imbuing animals with human characteristics has never made my reader's heartbeat fast. But then again, over the years I have learned that I had vastly underestimated the impact of animals on human behavior. Now I understand and am supportive of programs like having prisoners work on farms, in dairies and around farms. And being a long-term dog owner, I know that no matter how bad my day has been, my dog/s have always been thrilled to see me come home.
Books & Literaturegeekgirlauthority.com

Book Review: SORROWLAND

“Vern wished to make every moment of her life a rebellion, not just against the Blessed Acres of Cain but the world in all its entirety. Nothing would be spared her resistance.”. In Sorrowland, Vern — a 15-year-old pregnant and abused albino Black girl — escapes a cultish compound. Eventually,...