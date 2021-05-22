Book review: Hot Stew by Fiona Mozley

Soho in London is of course famous for its colourful character and Fiona Mozley certainly manages to show a good cross-section of that in her latest novel Hot Stew. It follows the fortunes of a very diverse selection of characters who interact only peripherally with one another, which is perhaps a fairly accurate way of describing how those of different classes, races and sexual orientation all interact in the real world. They are however all part of the complex ecosystem of life interaction as it operates in Soho. Or perhaps fails to operate as, like anywhere in London, population shifts and business ventures change quickly and often and the old ways of operating might no longer be fit for purpose.