AT&T’s WarnerMedia Spinoff Leaves Winners and Losers

Last week I read that the world’s largest iceberg broke off the Antarctic shelf and is now adrift in the ocean, its fate and destination uncertain. Of course that was not the week’s only story about a fast-melting object cleaving loose from a cold and hostile wasteland. I’m sure I’m not the only one wondering how last week’s big media news about the proposed merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery Communications will affect our oldest comics publisher, which has just spent three years on the AT&T plan (see "Media Merger Monday").