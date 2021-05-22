newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The NBA playoffs: 10 things to know as the tourney begins

By Editorial Policy
sportsgrindentertainment.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best time of the NBA season is here. A pair of long droughts for fans in Los Angeles and New York could end in the next few days. The last time the Los Angeles Lakers won a playoff game in their own building, Staples Center, was May 18, 2012.

sportsgrindentertainment.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Staples Center#Sports News#Team Sports#Sports Entertainment#The Los Angeles Lakers#Time#Proficiency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAitsgame7.com

Kawhi Leonard Problem Messing Up Clippers, Says Ty Lue

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 118-94 on Thursday evening. Kawhi Leonard finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes of action. Given that his team won its most recent outing comfortably, clearly that’s all that was required of the three-time champ. That...
NBAESPN

2021 NBA playoffs: How Trae Young, Ja Morant and others are making the floater the 2-pointer of the future

It was arguably the biggest moment of the whole season for the Atlanta Hawks. Game 1 of their first-round playoff series with the New York Knicks was tied at 105 with less than five seconds remaining. Trae Young dribbled around a perimeter double-team and darted toward the paint. As he arrived at the right elbow, only two players were in the lane: teammate Danilo Gallinari and Knicks big man Julius Randle.
NBASporting News

NBA play-in tournament, explained: What to know about format ahead of 2021 playoffs

LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Mark Cuban may have criticized it, but it's hard to argue the NBA play-in tournament hasn't served its intended purpose. The addition of the tournament has brought a new level of intrigue and drama down the final stretch of the regular season and encouraged teams to compete rather than tank in the hopes of landing a better draft pick. While the play-in format is straightforward, it may be confusing to many NBA fans at first because it's a new concept to the league. Don't worry — we're here to help.
NBAharrisondaily.com

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
NBAABC7 Los Angeles

NBA playoffs 2021: Everything you need to know about the 16 teams in the mix

The 2020-21 NBA playoffs are finally here. And this thing is as wide open as ever. The Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizardssurvived the play-in tournament and are nowamong the 16 teams still vying for an NBA championship. Here's everything you need to know about each of them, including the most concerning challenges, stats to watch and the biggest matchups in each first-round series and final play-in showdown.
NBAFrankfort Times

NBA Playoff Glance

Charlotte at Indiana, 6:30 p.m. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Full 2020-21 NBA playoff schedule: 76ers begin postseason on Sunday

The NBA playoffs are back but a bit different this year. The Philadelphia 76ers will begin postseason play on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. Instead of the top eight teams in each conference making the postseason, the top six teams have clinched first-round playoff berths while teams 6-10 compete in a play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

OPINION: D.A.'s Top-5 favorite things about the 2021 NBA playoffs

This may turn out to be one of the most unpredictable and fun NBA playoffs of our lives. Why? Here's my handful of favorite dynamics at play. Let's get this party started. No. 5: The unearned -- Take a look around the field and notice how many teams have massive question marks about their playoff bona fides. It seems like every playoff team has an unanswered question awaiting them in this tournament. Joel Embiid. Giannis. Paul George. Chris Paul. The Jazz. The Nuggets. The Mavs. The Knicks. The Hawks. Every squad, including the top seeds, have plenty to earn on the road to the NBA Finals. Championships burnish a legend forever and take any stigma off your plate (see Leonard, Kawhi). Can these players rise to the occasion and cement their place in the pantheon of legends? Can these teams coalesce and ascend when the spotlight is brightest? Can they achieve the previous unachievable in a slipshod season of COVID? Some team and someone will.
NBATimes Herald-Record

NY Knicks vs. Hawks: 3 things to watch in the 1st round of the NBA playoffs

This was the more favorable matchup for the New York Knicks. Securing the Eastern Conference's fourth seed meant a first-round meeting with the Atlanta Hawks, a team the Knicks beat three times during the regular season. Does that mean the Knicks are feeling overly confident going into the playoffs? Not...
NBAMiami Herald

Fatherhood inspires Joel Embiid as NBA playoffs get set to begin

PHILADELPHIA — Fatherhood has changed Joel Embiid. It changed the way the 76ers center takes care of his body, what he eats, the way he approaches basketball. Embiid and his partner, Anne de Paula, welcomed their son, Arthur Elijah de Paula Embiid, into the world in September. He was named...
NBANewsday

Nets may be better positioned to win an NBA championship, but Knicks still own New York as playoffs begin

It is not easy to be a Nets fan in a town where everyone wants to talk about the Knicks. No one knows this better than WFAN host Evan Roberts. Roberts’ father was a Nets season-ticket holder when they played on Long Island, and he passed his love of the team down to his son. Roberts can talk about the Nets for hours, especially this year when they are a legitimate championship contender. His callers, however, skew heavily orange and blue.
MLBaspenpublicradio.org

Saturday Sports: NBA Playoffs Begin, Tokyo Olympics, MLB

Now it's time for sports. SIMON: And breaking news today - been three days since baseball last had a no-hitter, the Summer Olympics still on, even as Tokyo is in a COVID-induced state of emergency, and the NBA playoffs start today, but the play-ins put out one of the marquee teams. Tom Goldman joins us. Good morning, Tom.
NBAWILX-TV

Hawks To Be Shorthanded As Playoffs Begin

-ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish is expected to miss the opening round of the playoffs as he continues his extended recovery from an ailing right Achilles. The team says Reddish has expanded his rehabilitation to include unrestricted individual workouts and limited participation in team practice. His status will be reviewed again in 10-14 days. The Hawks made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. They open a best-of-seven series against the New York Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
NBAWatertown Public Opinion

US flights to Israel, early hurricane season, NBA playoffs: 5 things to know this weekend

2 of the biggest US airlines resuming flights to Israel after cease-fire. Two of the three biggest U.S. airlines, United and Delta, said Friday they are resuming flights to Tel Aviv after Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas Hamas agreed to a cease-fire in violence. Delta Air Lines planned to operate its first flight from New York to Tel Aviv since early last week Friday night, with the first return trip on Sunday. United Airlines also planned to resume service Friday night, with a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv. A spokeswoman said the airline plans to also resume flights from Chicago and San Francisco over the weekend. United, Delta and American all suspended flights last week amid the violence in the conflict. After an 11-day war that left more than 250 people dead, most of them Palestinians, the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas appeared to pass at least one early test Friday and is holding going into weekend.
NBAPost-Crescent

Seven things to know about the Miami Heat, Milwaukee's first-round playoff opponent

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin the 2021 NBA playoffs as the No. 3 seed, facing the No. 6 seeded Miami Heat. Yep, that's the same team that eliminated the Bucks from last year's playoffs, and it's a team that features many of the same names. Take a look at this year's Miami team to get a sense of what the Bucks will be facing.
NBANBC Washington

What Wizards Fans Need to Know About the 76ers Before NBA Playoffs

What Wizards fans need to know about the Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Wizards are back in the playoffs after a two-year absence thanks to their win over the Pacers in the final Eastern Conference play-in tournament. NBC Sports. They'll now take on the top-seeded Sixers in...