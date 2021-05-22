The NBA playoffs: 10 things to know as the tourney begins

This may turn out to be one of the most unpredictable and fun NBA playoffs of our lives. Why? Here's my handful of favorite dynamics at play. Let's get this party started. No. 5: The unearned -- Take a look around the field and notice how many teams have massive question marks about their playoff bona fides. It seems like every playoff team has an unanswered question awaiting them in this tournament. Joel Embiid. Giannis. Paul George. Chris Paul. The Jazz. The Nuggets. The Mavs. The Knicks. The Hawks. Every squad, including the top seeds, have plenty to earn on the road to the NBA Finals. Championships burnish a legend forever and take any stigma off your plate (see Leonard, Kawhi). Can these players rise to the occasion and cement their place in the pantheon of legends? Can these teams coalesce and ascend when the spotlight is brightest? Can they achieve the previous unachievable in a slipshod season of COVID? Some team and someone will.