Jacob deGrom is headed to the injured list. That's the last phrase New York Mets fans ever want to hear. It's worrisome and concerning. It might make fans think of the worst. While you keep your fingers crossed for deGrom's prompt return — he's eligible to come off the injured list on May 20, but the Mets don't play until May 21 — you still have reasons to feel optimistic about the Mets, who are 16-13 heading into a two-game series against Baltimore at Citi Field.