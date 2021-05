“I’ve had one of the more successful ACL recoveries in history,” Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie said last week from his Los Angeles home. After suffering a partially torn right ACL in the 3rd quarter of a Dec. 28 game in Charlotte, just the 3rd game of the regular season, Dinwiddie has been putting in 12-hour days for the last few months devoted to rehabbing his injury and working on the Calaxy app he co-founded last year. While you’ve seen the 28-year-old post about his time away from the court all over social media, this is one of the first times he’s gone in-depth about his recovery process away from Instagram and Twitter.