newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Matt Duchene scores in 2 OT, Predators beat Hurricanes 5-4

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored at 14:54 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1. Now the Predators, 0-5 after trailing 2-0 in a best-of-seven series, will try to tie it Sunday in Game 4. Duchene scored his first goal of the series in the longest game yet of this postseason. Roman Josi flipped the puck to Duchene, who skated up the slot and flipped the puck over Alex Nedeljkovic for the victory. Ryan Ellis had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund also scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros had his first career assist and tied the franchise record with 52 saves.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Ryan Ellis
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Mikael Granlund
Person
Roman Josi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Nashville Predators#Nashville#Tenn#Hurricanes 5 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Predators: 3 Key Concerns Still Remaining

Have you ever wondered, “what makes something go viral?” What is it about, say, a guy chugging juice while skateboarding with Fleetwood Mac playing over the top that makes people describe the video as “encapsulating a mood,” leading millions of viewers to flock to it? Is there something calculated in the decision when creating content, or is it just plain luck and coincidence? Well, the likelihood is probably the latter.
NHLontheforecheck.com

Nashville Predators 1, Dallas Stars 0 (OT): Saros perfect, Haula scores in brutal win

The Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars, fighting desperately for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division, faced each other with only four and five games, respectively, left in the season for them after this one. For both teams, multiple models showed this game had the chance to mean more than a forty-point swing in their chances of making the playoffs: 20+% likelier to make with a regulation win, 20+% likelier to miss with a regulation loss. In short: a big deal.
NHLwilliamsonhomepage.com

Predators to allow 70% fan attendance for playoffs

The Nashville Predators have gotten the green light from the Nashville Metro Public Health Department and the National Hockey League to increase fan attendance at Bridgestone Arena to 12,135 people — roughly 70 percent capacity — for the team’s home playoff games against the Carolina Hurricanes. The team also announced...
NHLchatsports.com

Nashville Predators 3, Carolina Hurricanes 1: PLAYOFF BOUND

With two goals from Luke Kunin, an empty-netter from Erik Haula, and 21 big saves from Juuse Saros, the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes tonight to secure a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where they will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round—and also again Monday night.
NHLchatsports.com

Predators lock up first-round date with Hurricanes in 3-1 win

There are two main goals at the end of a season in which a team has clinched a playoff spot or a division title: stay sharp, and stay healthy. Saturday night in Nashville, the Carolina Hurricanes were 0-for-2 on those goals. Luke Kunin scored twice and the Nashville Predators locked...
NHLspotonflorida.com

Hurricanes, Preds set to open first-round playoff series

The Carolina Hurricanes have gone from being mired in a nearly decade-long playoff drought to a division champion armed with postseason experience and success. Their first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators offers the chance to maintain that upward trajectory - or suffer... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. IN...
NHLPosted by
Reuters

NHL roundup: Predators clinch playoff berth

Luke Kunin scored two goals and the host Nashville Predators sealed a playoff spot with a 3-1 win over the Central Division champion Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Predators goaltender Juuse Saros made 21 saves and held a shutout into the third period in what was a preview of a first-round postseason series. The teams conclude the regular season with a rematch Monday night in Nashville.
NHLcanescountry.com

Canes-Predators series schedule set

Our long national nightmare is over, and the Hurricanes have the full schedule for their first-round series against the Nashville Predators after a bit of a wait following Monday’s regular-season finale. The first ever playoff series between these two southern franchises will get underway Monday at 8 p.m. at PNC...
NHLcarycitizen.news

Canes End Season With 2 Losses To Predators

Cary, NC — The Nashville Predators needed to, and did, play like their playoff chances were at stake. If they win, they’re in. Well, they did just that on Sunday night, led by Luke Kunin’s 2 goals to beat the Hurricanes 3-1. Game 1: Canes’ 9-Game Point Streak Ends in...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Predators host Hurricanes in final tuneup before playoff showdown

The Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators will finish the regular season with Monday night's meeting in Nashville. That's merely an appetizer for the main feast. The teams will open the Central Division playoffs against each other. The dates haven't been announced. The Predators were the last team to clinch a...
NHLWSMV

More than 12,000 fans can attend Predators’ playoff home games

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena will increase capacity to more than 12,000 fans for Nashville Predators games in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team announced Monday. Following Mayor John Cooper’s announcement that COVID-19 capacity limitations in Nashville will be lifted on May 14, the Predators, Metro Public Health...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Predators, Coyotes, Blue Jackets, Oilers, and Sharks

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers pending UFA goaltender Brian Elliott said that he wants to play again next season and added that he would “love to stay here but that’s out of my control.”. Rinne is undecided on his future. Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators goaltender and pending UFA Pekka Rinne: “I...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Predators 7th Straight Playoff Season Most Impressive Current NHL Streak.

The Nashville Predators last night clinched another trip to the playoffs in a way which, like a vintage Gibson Guitar, is classic and well-crafted. The Predators in Nashville wasn't supposed to work, but it has actually has thrived. And David Poile has been there the entire time...which is truly no coincidence....
NHLNHL

Stars eliminated from playoff contention season after reaching Cup Final

The Dallas Stars will not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs after reaching the Cup Final last season. Dallas was eliminated from contention in the Discover Central Division on Saturday when the Nashville Predators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 to clinch its final playoff berth. The Stars are the first...
NHLabc11.com

Canes announce playoff schedule against Predators

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Thursday the team's schedule for the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Canes will play the Nashville Predators to open the playoffs. It will be the first time the two teams have met in the postseason. Game 1...
NHLwilliamsonhomepage.com

Hurricanes appeal for more fans works as team tries to nullify Preds crowd

The No. 1-seeded Carolina Hurricanes technically have home-ice advantage in their Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Nashville Predators. But with Bridgestone Arena set to increase fan attendance to 12,135 for home playoff games, the Hurricanes lobbied to be allowed more fans for their home playoff game to level the playing field.
NHLNHL

Bridgestone Arena to Increase Attendance for 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs

12,135-Person Capacity for Playoffs Approved by Nashville Metro Public Health Department, National Hockey League. Nashville, Tenn. (May 10, 2021) - Following Mayor John Cooper's April 27 announcement that COVID-19 capacity limitations in Nashville will be lifted as of May 14, the Nashville Predators, Nashville Metro Public Health Department and National Hockey League have reached an agreement that will allow for a 12,135-person crowd inside Bridgestone Arena for home games played during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, in accordance with the city's updated guidelines, future non-hockey events will be permitted to operate at full capacity.
NHLYardbarker

Predators Weekly: Playoffs Here We Come

Welcome to the inaugural Predators Weekly post here at The Hockey Writers. I will primarily be taking the reins on this, but look out for my colleagues to take one or two of these sometime soon, as well. The theme of this series is quite simple: I will be recapping what goes on over the week for the Nashville Predators, whether the week is uneventful or not.