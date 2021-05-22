newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Marcus Rashford: 'Whenever I hear "no", I ask myself: why not?'

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine being Marcus Rashford. You’re just going about your business, playing football for Manchester United and England, being an everyday sporting superstar. Then you put out a Twitter thread suggesting that the country’s poorest children need to be supported better in the pandemic, and it’s the government’s responsibility to help them. And the tweets go viral. And the public agrees with you. And suddenly you’re no longer just a footballing hero, you’re a leader, a sage, Mahatma Rashford, Marcus Mandela, a footballing messiah. Just imagine being Marcus Rashford, a supremely successful footballer, a shy young man who has never really shared an opinion publicly before, and you’re now dictating government policy. How profoundly must it change you?

Minoritieschatsports.com

FA president Prince William, Marcus Rashford, Gary Lineker and Lewis Hamilton all join sport's four-day boycott of social media, as they demand Facebook, Instagram and Twitter do more to tackle racism and other online abuse

Marcus Rashford, Facebook, Instagram, Gary Lineker, Twitter, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, The Football Association, Lewis Hamilton, Gary Neville. Leading sports stars, clubs and organisations have begun their four-day social media blackout to tackle abuse and discrimination. The unified boycott of social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram...
Sportsonefootball.com

Marcus Rashford playing through pain for two years

Marcus Rashford has not played a game completely pain-free in two years. That’s according to ESPN as the forward manages shoulder and foot problems but is determined to make himself available for England at the Euros this summer. The 23-year-old plays a lot of football, and there’s a lot of...
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Manchester United star has not played a game pain-free for two years

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has not played a game without pain for two years, according to information provided by ESPN. Rashford has netted 20 goals in 51 appearances for far for Man United this campaign, including eight in 11 across European competitions. The England international has enjoyed another good, if slightly inconsistent, campaign with the Red Devils.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Liverpool's deadly attack fired them to glory last term... but now Man United have scored 17 goals MORE than their rivals (who are also being outdone by West Brom!) since Christmas, and their lack of cutting edge is haunting them

When Christmas rolled around, reigning champions Liverpool once again looked like the team to beat in the Premier League. On December 19, Liverpool had just thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0 away from home with deadly trio Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all getting on the scoresheet - moving five points clear at the top of the table.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd striker Rashford says Mourinho coaching didn't suit him

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says he plays with more freedom under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rashford was asked about playing for former boss Jose Mourinho. "I think that's when we play our best football (when we can be flexible)," Rashford told BT Sport. "Under Jose (Mourinho) I would say...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Pogba: Mbappe and Rashford are the future of football

The Man Utd and PSG stars have marked themselves among the top forwards in world football at a young age. Paul Pogba has declared Marcus Rashford and Kylian Mbappe "the present and the future of football.”. Pogba's Manchester United team-mate Rashford has become a vital figure for club and country...
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Man Utd ace Rashford: Trophy win next step in career

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says winning a trophy is the next step in his career development. With United having one foot in the Europa League final, Rashford has claimed that winning a trophy is the next step for this group of players. “I think the trophy is the biggest...
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Manchester United: Rashford must start vs Aston Villa

Manchester United take on Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon aiming to prolong Manchester City’s wait to be awarded the Premier League crown. The Red Devils currently sit second – 13 points behind their nearest rivals and could extend their wait for a few more days at least with a victory against Dean Smith’s men at Villa Park.
Premier Leaguecaughtoffside.com

Video: Caglar Soyuncu thumping header restores Leicester’s lead over Man United after poor Marcus Rashford marking

Manchester United are trailing again at Old Trafford, with visitors Leicester City taking the lead for a second time through a Caglar Soyuncu thumping header. Leicester initially went ahead through Luke Thomas’ first ever Premier League goal. He ghosted in at the back post to volley home into David de Gea’s top corner. It was a fine finish, one which left the Spaniard with no chance.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Ranking the teenagers with most European goals for Man United

A club steeped in history and tradition, Manchester United have long prided themselves on their development of youth, handing opportunities to young stars on the big stage. From the Busby Babes, to the Class of ’92, to the modern crop of young talent to have come through the academy – i.e Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford – the Red Devils have been the frontrunners in promoting youth and have seen their fair share of teenage sensations.