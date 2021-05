Some Arsenal fans were agreeing over the club’s pursuit of Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand, who once again has drawn links to the club. According to Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella, the Englishman is attracting interest from the Gunners, AC Milan and AS Monaco ahead of the expiration of his contract at the St Mary’s Stadium. The report goes on to claim that the ace’s contract talks with the Saints have collapsed with Hampshire Live claiming the player’s agent informed the club over his star’s intentions of rejecting their latest offer.