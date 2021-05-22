Frazier speaks to GOP Ladies Republican Club
The GOP Ladies Republican Club met in April. The guest speaker at the gathering was State Representative Deanna Frazier (District 81). Deanna began her remarks by thanking the GOP Republican Ladies for their volunteer efforts in helping to elect the five state representatives that cover Madison County -- all Republicans. She went on to state that the 2021 regular session was dramatically different from previous years (face masks, social distancing, the use of technology.)www.richmondregister.com