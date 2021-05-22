Indian Idol 12 22nd and 23rd May 2021 Elimination Updates: Shravan Rathod Special, Seventh Elimination!
Sony TV’s TRP busting musical reality show, Indian Idol 12 returns this weekend with some blissful performances from the Shravan Rathod tribute episode. The special guests for this episode are the famous singers from the 1990s, Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu. Nine singers will perform some superhits from the archives of Shravan Rathod. However, the elimination suspense grips the audience as the seventh elimination of Indian Idol 12 is expected this week.thenewscrunch.com