Mickelson at PGA is atop a major leaderboard for 4th decade

 4 days ago

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson doesn’t need to be reminded of his age at the PGA Championship. The numbers alone speak for that, and not just his age of 50. He shares the lead with Louis Oosthuizen going into the weekend at Kiawah. That means Mickelson is now the sixth player since 1900 to be atop the leaderboard at a major over four decades. That list includes Sam Snead, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Raymond Floyd and Tom Watson. Those were ageless wonders. So is Mickelson. All he cares about is a chance to add a sixth major and become golf's oldest major champion.

