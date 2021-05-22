Mejía hits grand slam in 12th, Rays beat Blue Jays 9-7

There comes a time where every franchise either needs a remodel of their stadium or needs a new one built. I know that is easier said than done because money does not grow on trees. Many non-sports fans say that their tax dollars should be spent on stadiums. They feel that there are more important things that need to be taken care of in their municipalities. When it comes to Major League Baseball two teams need new ballparks like now. Those teams are the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays.