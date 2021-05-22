newsbreak-logo
Mejía hits grand slam in 12th, Rays beat Blue Jays 9-7

By MARK DIDTLER - Associated Press
 5 days ago

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Francisco Mejía hit a grand slam in the 12th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their eighth consecutive game by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7. After Jeremy Beasley intentionally walked Joey Wendle to load the bases, Mejía drove the next pitch over the right-field wall. Diego Castillo, who worked 1 1/3 innings, allowed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. second homer of the game, a two-run shot in the 12th. Brandon Lowe homered twice, and Ji-Man Choi had a pinch-hit homer for the Rays, who stayed one-game behind AL East leading Boston.

