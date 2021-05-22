García's homer in 10th gives Rangers 7-5 win over Astros

newsbreak-logo
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Texas Rangers a 7-5 victory over Houston after Astros rookie Tyler Ivey had been spared a loss in his major league debut against his hometown team. Garcia's opposite-field shot to right came with two outs after the Astros had rallied with a three-run eighth and gone ahead in the top of the 10th on Texas third baseman Brock Holt’s second error of the game. García's team-leading 12th homer was the first game-ending home run in the history of year-old Globe Life Field.

