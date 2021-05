Connecticut had another incredibly good week as case counts and case prevalence, or the number of cases per 10,000 people, continued their dramatic slide. As of May 19th, most COVID-19-related restrictions on gatherings, mask use, and indoor capacity were lifted or softened. This easing of restrictions comes as the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance that allows people who are fully vaccinated to forego wearing masks in most situations. So far, the data seems to be backing the shift in policy: COVID-19 is in full retreat in Connecticut.