It is not often that Graeme Souness and Liam Gallagher are in agreement. But watching a couple of hundred Manchester United fans take to the Old Trafford pitch on Sunday ahead of the game against Liverpool, the pundit and the parka-clad Oasis frontman both suggested the protest was driven entirely by current disappointment. If United had been winning trophies like they used to, was their argument, the invaders would have been nowhere in sight.